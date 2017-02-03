The Vampire Diaries Recap: (Yet) Another One Bites the Dust

The Vampire Diaries has a dicey history when it comes to road trips, and Bonnie and Enzo’s “bucket list” excursion on Friday was no exception.
Sure, there were a few happy moments — Michael Malarkey looked like he had a blast filming that racetrack scene, and that moment where Enzo carried Bonnie over the threshold was cute as hell — but it wasn’t long before everything fell to crap, thanks to Stefan’s arrival at Bonnie’s secret property in Upstate New York. (You know, where she’s been hiding Elena’s casket.)
After ripping out Enzo’s heart (!!!) and entering the house — thanks to a real estate agent he tracked down earlier in the episode — Stefan headed straight for Bonnie. But just when he thought he had the upper hand, our girl pulled out a syringe full of Elena’s blood (aka the Cure) and stuck it into Stefan’s tum tum. Boom. Human.
As heartbreaking as Enzo’s death was, can you honestly say you didn’t see it coming? If it took you by surprise, you’re clearly forgetting about The Vampire Diaries‘ two primary rules: (1) Bonnie isn’t allowed to be happy for too long, and (2) When you start making plans for the future, it means you’re about to be six feet under. (Oh, Enzo, why did you have to talk about growing old and gray with the woman you love?!)
Plus, it looks like Bonnie’s grief triggered the reawakening of her magic, so… call it even?
Earlier that day, back in Mystic Falls…
Cade’s tour of terror continued with a trip to Chez Salvatore, where he released Stefan from captivity and presented Damon with an ultimatum: Get me 100 souls — or just the love of his brother’s life, aka Caroline — by sundown, or face the fires of hell. (In other news, no one claimed the pancakes that Damon made for his brother. Do you think they’re still there?)
What he didn’t tell Damon is that he gave Stefan the same ultimatum, and he chose to hunt down his brother’s girl (aka Elena), rather than murk 100 strangers. (While I can’t say that Stefan made the right choice, I totally respect his work-smart-not-hard attitude. Heck, I’d hire him, though I feel like human resources would have a few questions.)
Your thoughts on this week’s tragic twist? Drop ’em in a comment below.
How did Enzo not hear Stefan coming? He should have heard the car & Stefan talking on the phone with his super vamp hearing.
Stop victim blaming! lulz
Maybe when he got in hearing range, Stefan vamp-speeded on him. Pretty crummy, coming up behind him like that.
Ok, first… it hasn’t even been like 5 minutes since the episode finished. You’re fast (well I stood there in shock for like 20 minutes after..) ok true on the Enzo thing.. but what’s gunna happen to Stefan?!?! Is he gunna die from old age like Katherine or what? I like vampire Stefan! Man this is dark.
He only dies if someone takes the cure from him, like someone drinking his blood. The reason Elena wouldn’t die is because she was only a vamp for a year or two, so when the time caught up with her she would still be physically 20 something not 300 like Katherine was. The cure keeps them human, once it is taken the time catches up with them. I have watched this show to much, and it sucks that Enzo died!
Caroline can’t seriously forgive Stefan for what he did and if she did Bonnie should be fuming! Yeah, his humanity was off, but it’s still inexcusable. It just feels like they are forgiving him for everything using the humanity switch as an excuse. He didn’t need to kill Enzo.
Why, does The Vampire Diaries insist on putting Bonnie through crap. She deserves happiness. She has died and come back so many times been separated from the gang so many times. She’s used magic to protect her friends to the extent of almost killing her. She deserves happiness and she deserved to be selfish for once.
Stefan and Damon deserve Paul and Ian’s vision of how their characters stories should end. They have lived enough. Stefan’s had multiple love of his lives, Damon has had love and ‘redemption’.
Caroline forgave Klaus for the stuff he did to her ex-bf, pretty sure, she could forgive Stefan. However, I have a feeling the show is setting up Stefan to die. And I do agree with you, at this point, I think the writers just need to kill off both Stefan and Damon. But will they have the guts to do it?
True, but he I think what Stefan did is worse because of the history between Bonnie and Caroline, whereas with Klaus you kind of expected it. I admit I’m a fan of KC, but at this point, Caroline just needs to end the show single and independent and possibly on a road trip with Bonnie (and Elena)
To me, they’re both bad. Both men stole something from people Caroline loved. And killing someone’s bf is bad but killing someone’s mom is worse. But to each their own. And I agree about the ending, the show has always been terrible to the women on it, so I would love to see that ending of all them just going off together single and ready for less toxic men. If only…
Yeah I agree. I don’t want to see Stefan die without Damon dying too. The end of this show should exactly how Paul and Ian envisioned it. Both of them dying together. It would be very gutsy and I want to see TVD use that
Of course she is going to forgive him she has forgiven klaus for everything he has done, she forgave damon for killing tyler so why wouldn’t she forgive stefan since he had his humanity off but this episode also means no endgame for SC because even if they end up together it will be a very short endgame caroline is a vampire who will live forever and stefan is human which means they do not have a future longterm (similar to what TO did with elijah/haley/jackson. This way she can have her cake and eat it to this is so predictable. Which also means no delena cure because unless damon sacrifices stefan he will stay a vamp and elena is human so they also don’t have a future
So let’s see…first Tyler deserved better, now Enzo deserved better. Poor Bonnie, just when she almost had it all. I did like Caroline in this episode and hearing how much she loved being a vampire.
I agree. I liked seeing her glow about being a vampire. She is so much more enjoyable when she interacts with characters other than Stefan. I can’t ever forgive him for this, that was too much, poor Bonnie!
The last 2 minutes of tonight’s show were better than the last 2 seasons. As much as I didn’t want it to happen, I knew it was inevitable that Enzo was going to die.
Yes! Those last 2 minutes make up for all the crappy storylines we`ve been forced to endure. I can`t believe there are only 5 episodes left!
Well, that’s the quick way to get your humanity back. I did think Enzo would bite it. There was something very Romeo and Juliet about those two. It’ll be interesting to see whether Stefan chooses to remain human. In the past it would have gone without question, but with Caroline in the picture, he may choose eternity.
I don’t think he can become a vampire. Otherwise, Katherine would have done it back in S5. If he is able to then they would just be retconning it for Stefan’s benefit.
It’s been a while so if they discussed the issue one way or the other, I don’t remember it. In any event, Stefan may still be immortal. Whatever magic Cade used to keep the Sirens and the Salvatores kicking is likely still in effect. Though whether it’s permanent or not is another question.
I wouldn’t put it past Julie to find a ‘loophole’ to keep her precious Salvatores alive.
Sorry, but Damon killed Tyler (and others previously) and Stefan killed Enzo (and others previously) – I just want their Defan suicidal ending that Paul and Ian want.
Same here!
He doesn’t have a choice now. The cure means vampire blood won’t work on him anymore.
You can`t go back to being a vampire after taking the cure.
You’re right, they basically said once you take the cure you stay a human. Damon offered turning Kat but she refused since it wouldn’t work.
Those last 2 minute was batsh*the crazy
Wow, that last scene was seriously good tv.
I have faith it’ll all work out by the end.
Now I’m just having visions of Bonnie going witch terminator on Cade or dead set on bringing Enzo back, and I AM LIVING FOR THAT.
Pretty sure I begged the writers to kill Enzo ever since he premiered on the series. YET now that I like him, and enjoyed his relationship with Bonnie, they finally have STEFAN kill him. Pretty annoying. I also think thy might have Bonnie *die* to be wth Enzo. Therefore, solving the Elena problem. On a brighter note, I think a certain Gemini former coven leader might pop up at the end of next week’s ep, so we’ll see if maybe he finds a way to bring back Enzo to make amends to Bonnie? Or at least let them have a better goodbye. Stranger things have happened on TVD.
Oh my God. I`m still in shock. I cannot remember the last time this show made me scream, gasp and actually Stand Up out of my seat. Holy crap! Why couldn`t Season 7 and the beginning of Season 8 have been this awesome? Why are they saving it for the last episodes?!? There were so many emotions in this episode and the acting was so awesome. I`ll admit that I was weirded out Bonenzo at the start of their relationship, but I soon fell in love with the dynamic and shipped them as hard as I do Delena. One thing Iike was the way everyone was over the cure. Did everyone forget that Damon was going to take it before Elena “went under?” That cure does belong to him (Caroline), and the fact that Bonnie was just going to take it for Enzo without so much as mentioning it to anyone burned me up. She thought she could just live a happy life with Enzo, die and then Elena would wake up and want HEA but then, too bad, the cure is already gone? How much of a violation is that? I did not expect Enzo to die. When the said “major character,” he honestly isn`t the first one that comes to mind. Bonnie is screwed over again! No wonder they did all that bucket list stuff. Looking back, I should have guessed, but I was so caught up I wasn`t thinking. At this point, it seems Caroline is the only one that`s happy being a vampire. Stefan is human! I cannot believe it. I cannot wait until next Friday! My head is still spinning. Possible theory: What if they go through with the original plan and get Cade to drink Stefan`s blood? What if he`s the major death? And Matt`s necklace? Do you think it`s a way for them to travel to Hell? Does Caroline work at the bar now? And Bonnie got her magic back? The method was weird but we don`t have a lot of time, so it`s alright. Just a little over a month left guys! The last episode really is going to be epic! Now I`m just waiting to see Kai again! :)
I want Stefan to suffer a long painful death, poor Bonnie and Enzo, they were the only decent couple left on the show. My best guess is that Stefan is going to make Damon take the cure from him when Elena wakes up so he can be with her. Stefan will rapidly age like Kat then die.
Ok. Now I’m just mad. I think killing Enzo just sucks!!! Do these writers hate Bonnie or something?? Lame, lame, LAME!!
I hope they kill Stefan off. I don’t care about him and Caroline. I cared about Bonnie and they screwed her. Again.
And what if Cade has a bloodline? This idea of a curse family Dorian mention during this episode, how bonnie as been curse through out the series and how Cade originally died while being the nicest person of is village, too much to be just random.. I have the strange impression Bonnie just did something really similar to what Cade did when he was burn to the stick, both in anger and in grief!! Perhaps she’s became the devil’s most powerful ennemy…
i saw this coming miles away cause no, bonnie isn’t allowed to be happy and neither is enzo. when i read another death would be coming, i knew plec would consider enzo the least important character so naturally, he would die.
and of course everyone will forgive stefan for what he did.
i really hope this hell of cade is an actual place where people can get and leave, so enzo will be back by the time the series finale comes around. if not; thank julie plec, for ruining the final season of what was once your great show.
All of this.
Don’t they have to take the whole cure for it to work and not just a syringe full?!
No, they just need a small amount of blood. Remember Silas didn’t bleed Kat dry.
Can honestly see the finale ending with Stefan offering Damon the cure, sacrificing himself in the process and making up for turning him in the first place. Especially after last week.
But who knows.
NO, I would not call that EVEN!!!!!
lol
*weeping silently*
I’m sort of irrationally hoping he can come back somehow. How can they do this to Bonnie? :( And poor Enzo!