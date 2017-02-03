The Flash Photos: Iris Is on Death's Door, and It's Not Savitar's Fault

Death may be coming for The Flash‘s Iris a lot sooner than four months from now.
Barry’s lady love appears to be in critical condition in these photos from the CW series’ Feb. 7 episode (airing at 8/7c), which finds someone other than Big Bad Savitar threatening the reporter’s life.
Clive Yorkin (guest star Matthew Kevin Anderson), a criminal metahuman who kills by causing people to decompose at an accelerated rate, sets his sights on Joe. But it’s another West who suffers when Iris gets caught in the crossfire.
Elsewhere in the hour, when not fretting over his girlfriend, Barry steps up Wally’s training in the hopes that Kid Flash will become fast enough to defeat Savitar and save Iris from her deadly fate in four months’ time — assuming she survives next Tuesday’s crisis.
Scroll through the gallery above for a preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Iris’ future.
Oh, is Iris a damsel in mortal danger again?
Quelle surprise.
I was wondering if they’re going to have Caitlin temporarily “ice” Iris to slow this down, until they could find a way to reverse it. If that would work anyway. Need to do something other than having Barry run back in time to stop that guy from touching Iris.
Stop.hurting. Iris.West!
My baby girl deserves better!
This ugly vilain Clive Yorkin is going attack my baby in her own house! How? I need answers!
Anyway, Protect Iris West at all costs!