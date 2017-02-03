Ratings: Blacklist Dips to New Low, Training Day Has Fractional Debut

NBC’s The Blacklist this Thursday drew 5 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, matching and ticking down to series lows.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Superstore (4 mil/1.2) was steady, the Powerless premiere (3.1 mil/1.1, average TVLine reader grade “B-“) matched The Good Place‘s January average, and Chicago Med (6.3 mil/1.2) was steady.

Over on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy (8.4 mil/2.3) and Scandal (6.6 mil/1.8) each dipped 10 percent, while HTGAWM (4.7 mil/1.3) slipped 14 percent.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Bang (14.6 mil/3.1), Mom (8.8 mil/1.6) and Life in Pieces (6.7 mil/1.3) each dipped in the demo, though Mom delivered its biggest audience of the season. Superior Donuts‘ sneak preview (10.6 mil/1.9) matched The Great Indoors‘ premiere out of Big Bang and drew the second-biggest audience for a comedy launch this season, while Training Day (4.7 mil/0.9, “C+” reader grade) landed below Pure Genius‘ own premiere (6.2 mil/1.0) but matched its predecessor’s Season 1 average.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.75 mil/0.6) was steady, but Riverdale (1.14 mil/0.4) slipped 17 and 20 percent in Week 2.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (3.7 mil/1.1) ticked down, while My Kitchen Rules (2.2 mil/0.7) was flat.

