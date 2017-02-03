Ratings: Blacklist Dips to New Low, Training Day Has Fractional Debut

NBC’s The Blacklist this Thursday drew 5 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, matching and ticking down to series lows.
Opening the Peacock’s night, Superstore (4 mil/1.2) was steady, the Powerless premiere (3.1 mil/1.1, average TVLine reader grade “B-“) matched The Good Place‘s January average, and Chicago Med (6.3 mil/1.2) was steady.
Over on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy (8.4 mil/2.3) and Scandal (6.6 mil/1.8) each dipped 10 percent, while HTGAWM (4.7 mil/1.3) slipped 14 percent.
Elsewhere….
CBS | Big Bang (14.6 mil/3.1), Mom (8.8 mil/1.6) and Life in Pieces (6.7 mil/1.3) each dipped in the demo, though Mom delivered its biggest audience of the season. Superior Donuts‘ sneak preview (10.6 mil/1.9) matched The Great Indoors‘ premiere out of Big Bang and drew the second-biggest audience for a comedy launch this season, while Training Day (4.7 mil/0.9, “C+” reader grade) landed below Pure Genius‘ own premiere (6.2 mil/1.0) but matched its predecessor’s Season 1 average.
THE CW | Supernatural (1.75 mil/0.6) was steady, but Riverdale (1.14 mil/0.4) slipped 17 and 20 percent in Week 2.
FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (3.7 mil/1.1) ticked down, while My Kitchen Rules (2.2 mil/0.7) was flat.
I’m really enjoying Riverdale (more than I thought I would) and I’m bummed that the ratings have dropped from a less than stellar opening last week. Will the good word of mouth and reviews keep it going on the CW? Or are we looking at a one season and done deal?
Hopefully, it’s kept Jane the virgin on for three years despite less than stelllar ratings.
That’s actually not to bad of a fall. I feel it holds steady with a 4 or 5 it should be renewed.
I can see them keeping it if it stays around the 0.4/0.5 region. All 3 new shows this season on the CW are rating around the same level and I don’t see them axing all of them given they’re already losing TVD and Reign next season
Frequency (0.27 season average rating) and No Tomorrow (0.26 season average) were lower than the 0.4/0.5 range, I would think you are correct that Riverdale will be renewed if it stays in that range.
Wow, Training Day was a bomb. That 10pm hour is snake bitten for CBS. I watched it and while it wasn’t good, I didn’t expect numbers that bad.
Nothing fits in that slot. They need a dramedy to fill that hour. They go from four comedies to these dark shows. Elementary as much as it struggled there was a better fit.
Riverdale is stable. Just a good enough to average but stable week to week basis that will get it renewed.
Not surprised about Training Day or The Blacklist. Really enjoying Riverdale though. Will CW give it a chance??
Riverdale is a fail. It may be on par with Jane and besting Ex(barely) but those two shows have a distinct advantage. Their lead actresses are golden globe winners/nominees. I think that matters for CW because it gives the network legitimacy. I still stick to the thought that CW will renew Riverdale though only to save face. Nothing like falling on your butt in front of the tv world. The show was pimped as the next big thing so CW will play and renew.
JANE and CRAZY EX are also CBS Studios shows, affording them a bit extra “protection.” (The CW can’t only renew WBTV shows, gotta pay Dad some lip service.)
The Blacklist season 4 is the worst of all. Was such a good series, but the whole season was ust boring until now and wont change. Season 3 was so good and full of twists, but the 4th is just foreseeable. they should not have picked up the 8-part spin-off, instead this should have been in the mothership series. A season full of a “who’s your mommy/daddy”-story of both Liz and Tom would have worked out, if they did it from the beginning, not the way they did. And now the not necessary spinoff starts 10 month after the pilot episodes.
They really know how to bring a good series to the brink.
The numbers for Blacklist is taking a turn for the worse and if the series gets renewed for a Season 5 it could get a proper final season. Last night’s premiere of Powerless was super funny in a good way.
Actually quite enjoying Riverdale, even though I didn’t anticipate I would.
Ouch Blacklist. But they have nobody else to blame but themselves. They shot themselves in the foot with 3B and it’s continued to go downhill since. Such a shame! They have got to be worried about Redemption right about now
They better give the Blacklist enough notice to end it properly or renew it for a final shortened season. They ruined this show all in the name of a spinoff trying to redeem a secondary, unredermable character, Tom. He magically goes from stone cold killer/abuser to Mr Great Guy without explanation. Sure, he’s suddenly “in love”. Didn’t stop him from cheating on her, beating her up or leaving her to take the fall for a murder he committed until Red dragged him back. Liz is also unwatchable now. Who wants to watch a show where one main character hates the other one and blames him for everything every week. I used to love this show until the second half of last season.
the blacklist it’s worst..hope to see redemption