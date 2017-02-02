Underground: Harriet Tubman, Others 'Rise Up' in Season 2 Character Posters

WGN America has released character-centric posters pegged to the return of Underground, as the slavery/escape thriller is honored Thursday at Atlanta’s aTVfest with the prestigious Spotlight Cast Award.

VIDEOSUnderground Season 2 Trailer Features ‘Notorious’ Harriet Tubman

Premiering Wednesday, March 8, Season 2 is set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, with a divided America on the brink of civil war. Joining returning series regulars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica de Gouw, Alano Miller, Christopher Meloni and Amirah Vann are Aisha Hinds (Under the Dome) as Harriet Tubman, Jasika Nicole (Fringe) as secretive abolitionist Georgia and DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired) as preacher’s daughter Clara.

Click to zoom any of the below character posters.

Will you be tuning in for Season 2, as Rosalee, Noah et al “Rise Up”?

Want scoop on Underground, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.