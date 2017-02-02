Underground: Harriet Tubman, Others 'Rise Up' in Season 2 Character Posters

WGN America has released character-centric posters pegged to the return of Underground, as the slavery/escape thriller is honored Thursday at Atlanta’s aTVfest with the prestigious Spotlight Cast Award.
Premiering Wednesday, March 8, Season 2 is set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, with a divided America on the brink of civil war. Joining returning series regulars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica de Gouw, Alano Miller, Christopher Meloni and Amirah Vann are Aisha Hinds (Under the Dome) as Harriet Tubman, Jasika Nicole (Fringe) as secretive abolitionist Georgia and DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired) as preacher’s daughter Clara.
Click to zoom any of the below character posters.
Will you be tuning in for Season 2, as Rosalee, Noah et al “Rise Up”?
Good character and the whole cast posters for new season. Excited to watch the new season next month!
I cannot wait for this second season. I rather enjoyed this show and hope more people tune in.
Is this a “Hamilton” shout-out I see there?
Where?
Sadly this great show isn’t on DirectvNow
I’m obsessed with this show! So excited for its return.
Looks like everyone’s “Rising Up” this Spring: TWD, Underground. Hopefully, there will be some good butt-kicking on the horizon!