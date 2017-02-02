The 100 Premiere Ratings
Courtesy of The CW

Ratings: The 100 Returns Down, Criminal Minds Matches Low

By /

The 100 opened Season 4 on Wednesday night with 1.27 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down a tick from its Season 3 finale and average (both of which were 1.3 mil/0.5), and well shy of its previous premiere (1.9 mil/0.7).

That said, the apocalyptic drama improved on time slot predecessor Frequency‘s average (940K/0.3), while earning an average grade of “B-“ from TVLine readers.

Opening The CW’s night, Arrow (1.95 mil/0.6) added a few eyeballs while holding onto last week’s demo low.

RELATEDArrow Recap: Oliver’s Canary Hunt Leads to a Dynamite Name-Drop

Elsewhere….

CBS | Leading out of a steady Hunted (5.5 mil/1.3) after a several-week break, Criminal Minds (7.4 mil/1.3) ticked down, matching its series lows. Part 1 of Code Black‘s season finale (6.8 mil/1.1) was up two tenths.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

FOX | Leading out of Showtime at the Apollo (3.2 mil/0.8), Star (4.1 mil/1.3) was up a bit.

ABC | Reruns!

NBC | Even more reruns! Everybody resting up for sweeps…?

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

24 Comments
  1. Simon says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:33 AM

    I thought Match Game was a rerun last night?

    Reply
  2. Gerald says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:36 AM

    Arrow was really good. It deserves good numbers. Shame about the demo.
    Not surprised about 100. I gave up on that show years ago.
    Suits was my other show last night. It was pretty fantastic.

    Reply
  3. Kevin says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:38 AM

    Sad that the numbers for Criminal Minds went down. If the series gets renewed it could get a possible final season.

    Reply
    • bobC927 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:12 AM

      I think the time has come for Reed’s mother to pass on. I absolutely hated Jane Lynch’s character. Also, were we supposed to think Reed was plotting to kill her?

      Reply
  4. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    Code Black is on fire. Those who aren’t watching are really missing out. I’m really bored with Arrow, it’s just not the same without the “team” working together. Kinda like TWD when our original group are split up.

    Reply
  5. dave2442 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:46 AM

    Would have watched The 100 last night, but The Magicians on SyFy took precedence for me. Vikings season finale on as well, tough time slot

    Reply
    • Wrstlgirl says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:54 AM

      That is a tough time slot for me as well. I have 5 shows on at the same time. Fortunately most of them are on cable so I look for the encores later and record them.

      Reply
      • dave2442 says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:01 AM

        I pushed Vikings to the later timeslot to record it. Ended up watching The 100 second, watching Vikings now, and still need to watch The Expanse premier too.

        Reply
  6. Wooo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:54 AM

    Hope they cancel the 100 so that Riverdale gets a season 2.

    Reply
  7. kmw says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:58 AM

    Even with re runs it was good that Star went up. I don’t see FOX dumping it. Surprised that CBS didn’t do better considering all the re runs especially CM.

    Reply
  8. Barbie Furtado says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:10 AM

    I wish Code Black hadn’t been set up againstt Chicago PD so people would have gotten into it. It’s such an amazing, amazing show. I hope it gets another season, even if again, shortened.

    Reply
  9. Billy meacham says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:12 AM

    Hopefully code black gets renewed for a season 3 even if it’s just for 13 episodes.

    Reply
  10. herman1959 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:37 AM

    I haven’t watched Arrow this season (except for the 3-way crossover episode), so I’m wondering why the demo numbers have been so low. Any theories?

    Reply
  11. Iakovos says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:29 AM

    TOO MANY RERUNS! In a climate where holding onto audiences is key, the repeat scheduling is repellant. I am rooting for CODE BLACK as it is a strong drama.

    Reply
  12. bellagirl008 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:32 PM

    I honestly didn’t even know criminal minds was back it’s been off for weeks and there was no promo for it.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 