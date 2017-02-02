Ratings: The 100 Returns Down, Criminal Minds Matches Low

The 100 opened Season 4 on Wednesday night with 1.27 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down a tick from its Season 3 finale and average (both of which were 1.3 mil/0.5), and well shy of its previous premiere (1.9 mil/0.7).

That said, the apocalyptic drama improved on time slot predecessor Frequency‘s average (940K/0.3), while earning an average grade of “B-“ from TVLine readers.

Opening The CW’s night, Arrow (1.95 mil/0.6) added a few eyeballs while holding onto last week’s demo low.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Leading out of a steady Hunted (5.5 mil/1.3) after a several-week break, Criminal Minds (7.4 mil/1.3) ticked down, matching its series lows. Part 1 of Code Black‘s season finale (6.8 mil/1.1) was up two tenths.

FOX | Leading out of Showtime at the Apollo (3.2 mil/0.8), Star (4.1 mil/1.3) was up a bit.

ABC | Reruns!

NBC | Even more reruns! Everybody resting up for sweeps…?

