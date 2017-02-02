Ratings: The 100 Returns Down, Criminal Minds Matches Low

The 100 opened Season 4 on Wednesday night with 1.27 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down a tick from its Season 3 finale and average (both of which were 1.3 mil/0.5), and well shy of its previous premiere (1.9 mil/0.7).
That said, the apocalyptic drama improved on time slot predecessor Frequency‘s average (940K/0.3), while earning an average grade of “B-“ from TVLine readers.
Opening The CW’s night, Arrow (1.95 mil/0.6) added a few eyeballs while holding onto last week’s demo low.
Elsewhere….
CBS | Leading out of a steady Hunted (5.5 mil/1.3) after a several-week break, Criminal Minds (7.4 mil/1.3) ticked down, matching its series lows. Part 1 of Code Black‘s season finale (6.8 mil/1.1) was up two tenths.
FOX | Leading out of Showtime at the Apollo (3.2 mil/0.8), Star (4.1 mil/1.3) was up a bit.
ABC | Reruns!
NBC | Even more reruns! Everybody resting up for sweeps…?
I thought Match Game was a rerun last night?
It was last night but there’s going to be a fresh episode of Match Game next week.
Oops; I will amend that with the speed of 1,000 gazelles….
Arrow was really good. It deserves good numbers. Shame about the demo.
Not surprised about 100. I gave up on that show years ago.
Suits was my other show last night. It was pretty fantastic.
Sad that the numbers for Criminal Minds went down. If the series gets renewed it could get a possible final season.
I think the time has come for Reed’s mother to pass on. I absolutely hated Jane Lynch’s character. Also, were we supposed to think Reed was plotting to kill her?
Code Black is on fire. Those who aren’t watching are really missing out. I’m really bored with Arrow, it’s just not the same without the “team” working together. Kinda like TWD when our original group are split up.
Will the outbreak crisis lead Leanne and the orphaned girl to realize they need each other??? ;)
Hopefully :-)
If you tell me they’ll renew Code Black, I’ll love you forever. If for no other reason, because Marcia Gay Harden is so amazingly badass!
Would have watched The 100 last night, but The Magicians on SyFy took precedence for me. Vikings season finale on as well, tough time slot
That is a tough time slot for me as well. I have 5 shows on at the same time. Fortunately most of them are on cable so I look for the encores later and record them.
I pushed Vikings to the later timeslot to record it. Ended up watching The 100 second, watching Vikings now, and still need to watch The Expanse premier too.
Sounds like we watch a lot of the same stuff :-) I recorded The Expanse premiere when it encored at midnight.
Hope they cancel the 100 so that Riverdale gets a season 2.
Me too. I gave up on the 100 last season. I like Riverdale. Its an entertaining show.
Why would cancelling The 100 give Riverdale a season 2? They have nothing to with each other.
Even with re runs it was good that Star went up. I don’t see FOX dumping it. Surprised that CBS didn’t do better considering all the re runs especially CM.
Star was new last night.
I wish Code Black hadn’t been set up againstt Chicago PD so people would have gotten into it. It’s such an amazing, amazing show. I hope it gets another season, even if again, shortened.
Hopefully code black gets renewed for a season 3 even if it’s just for 13 episodes.
I haven’t watched Arrow this season (except for the 3-way crossover episode), so I’m wondering why the demo numbers have been so low. Any theories?
TOO MANY RERUNS! In a climate where holding onto audiences is key, the repeat scheduling is repellant. I am rooting for CODE BLACK as it is a strong drama.
I honestly didn’t even know criminal minds was back it’s been off for weeks and there was no promo for it.