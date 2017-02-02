Throwback Thursday
Smallville's Chloe Kicks Black Canary's Butt, Reunites With Green Arrow

Six years ago this Friday, Allison Mack returned to Smallville for the superhero series’ final stretch — and boy, did she come back with a bang. Just ask Black Canary!

Having last been seen in the Season 10 premiere, in which she mysteriously gave herself over to the Suicide Squad and subsequently disappeared, Chloe resurfaced in a most unexpected way, as an avatar in the virtual realities that the nefarious VRA (Vigilante Registration Act) had secretly forced upon Clark Kent aka The Blur (ugh), Lois Lane, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Dinah Lance/Black Canary.

In the course of her bid to convince Oliver & Co. that what they were experiencing wasn’t real, Chloe at one point was forced to face off against Dinah (played by Alaina Huffman). Revisit that unexpected clash below, as Chloe rocks a white pantsuit and Matrix-style moves:

smallville-black-canary

Black Canary (at times)

Even once all of her friends were unplugged from their fake realities, Chloe still had other business to attend to — explaining her disappearing act, and alliance with Rick Flag’s Suicide Squad, to true love Oliver. Previewing that awaited reunion, Justin Hartley told me at the time, “They’re going to get together and talk about what happened, why she left. They’ll try to patch things up.”

To that end, Oliver rightly gave Chloe a hard time, saying, “I just stopped looking for you,” figuring that is what she wanted. When Chloe tried to explain how the Doctor Fate helmet guided her away from her friends, Oliver countered, “Did the helmet say anything about how I’d be sitting here alone, listening to old voice mails just to hear your voice…? Or that I’d be scanning every face on the subway in hopes I’d come across your smile — never to find it?”

Chloe explained that if she had attempted a proper goodbye, if she had so much as brushed his cheek, “There’s no way I’d walk out that front door. And there hasn’t been a day that I haven’t dreamed about when I would walk through it again.”

“Are you sticking around, for a while?” Oliver dared to wonder. “Yeah…,” Chloe answered. And after a beat, he smiled and said, “Good.”

As for whether Smallville would fly in the face of canon and in the very end pair Green Arrow not with Black Canary but the blonde computer whiz, Hartley told TVLine, “Hopefully there will be a happy ending [for Oliver and Chloe]. I don’t know that there will be, but… I like them together, so hopefully they end up together.”

Spoiler alert: They did.

15 Comments
  1. edda says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    my favorite green arrow ship #chlollie i hoped arrow does the same with olicity but it’s arrow they ruined everything

    Reply
  2. Carla Krae says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:02 AM

    Warm fuzzies in my retired shipper heart.

    Reply
  3. Andy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:04 AM

    Doesn’t Chloe explain to their son that he went back to Dinah in the series-ending flashforward?

    Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      February 2, 2017 at 11:05 AM

      Gosh, did she? My brain ain’t what it used to be. Cuing up Hulu…. BRB!

      Reply
      • clarice83 says:
        February 2, 2017 at 11:18 AM

        Maybe I had a headache and was forgotten, but Chloe and Oliver ended up together and there was never Oliver and Dinah in Smallville.

        Reply
        • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
          February 2, 2017 at 11:20 AM

          I just rewatched final act, Chloe’s only bedtime story was about Clark becoming Superman — and then her son eyeballed a nearby bow-and-arrow set….

          Reply
    • Pamela says:
      February 2, 2017 at 11:26 AM

      No that was never mentioned, but you don’t see Oliver in Chloe’s scenes with their child. They could still be together or be divorced, I’m guessing the writers did it that way so that it would be suitable for canon as well as the smallville universe, it’s up to you to decide if they were still together or not.

      Reply
      • Dominique says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:35 PM

        i could be wrong about this cause it’s been a few years, but i remember DC giving permission for chloe and oliver to end up together, but not to show their actual wedding, or them and their son together. it’s why they did that last scene with their son looking at a set of bow and arrows to imply that he is indeed oliver’s son, without verbally confirming it.

        Reply
  4. Jason says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:05 AM

    Somebody please get Allison Mack back on our TV screens. It’s been way too long since she was a regular part of the television landscape. The last thing I saw her on was a one off guest shot on The Following about two years ago. I remember thinking at the time, it was a waste not to bring her on for something recurring. She could have been the lead on her own show and now we hardly see her.

    Reply
  5. Linda says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:34 AM

    I was a Chloe and Clark shipper but once Chloe and Oliver met, I became a Chlollie one and never looked back. I’m so glad she/they got a happy ending.

    Reply
  6. Joey Padron says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:25 PM

    I loved Oliver and Chloe together on Smallville, such a great TV couple. Hope Allison will get to guest star on This Is Us and get to act with Justin again!

    Reply
