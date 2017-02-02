Power Rangers Movie Zords
Courtesy of Saban Brands

Power Rangers Movie's Final Poster Features 'Upgraded' Zords in Action

By /

Not since the days of Pimp My Ride have I seen a vehicular makeover of this magnitude.

VIDEOSPower Rangers Trailer Offers First Look at Bryan Cranston as Zordon

Released by Lionsgate on Thursday, the final poster for the Power Rangers movie — which hits theaters on March 24 — freezes the zords in action, giving eager fans a much closer look at the Rangers’ new rides.

Power Rangers Movie Photos
Becky G as Trini (Yellow Ranger), Ludi Lin as Zack (Black), Dacre Montgomery as Jason (Red), Naomi Scott as Kimberly (Pink) and RJ Cyler as Billy (Blue) Launch Gallery

We’ve seen bits and pieces of the individual zords — Black Ranger Zack’s mastodon, Pink Ranger Kimberly’s pterodactyl, Blue Ranger Billy’s triceratops, Yellow Ranger Trini’s saber-toothed tiger and Red Ranger Jason’s tyrannosaurus — before, both in posters and in the trailer, but this poster offers much more detail (and, therefore, an excuse to judge the heck out of them.)

RELATEDPower Rangers Movie: First Look at Alpha’s Drastic Makeover

Take a look at the zords on the poster below, then drop a comment: Did the dinosaurs spend a little too much time under the knife?

Power Rangers Movie

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

