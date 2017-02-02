Melissa McCarthy Comedy Pilot
Fox Orders Family Comedy Pilot From Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

By

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone are teaming up for a Casual-sounding good time.

Fox has given a pilot order to the half-hour comedy Amy’s Brother, which the former Mike & Molly star will executive-produce alongside Falcone. The two have already worked together on several projects, including The Boss and Tammy.

Behold, the single-camera comedy’s official logline: “An unconventional family is formed when a successful type A man and his estranged sister, plus her two children, find themselves not only back in each other’s lives but also living under one roof.”

Writers Jim Cashman and Mitch Silpa will serve as co-executive producers.

1 Comment
  1. Mark says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:47 PM

    Reverse Ben and Kate?

    Reply
