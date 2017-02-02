Jamie Chung Casual
Casual Taps Jamie Chung to Join Season 3 Cast as Valerie's [Spoiler]

How’s this for a Casual plot twist we didn’t see coming: Valerie (Michaela Watkins) will soon be shacking up with Mulan!

Once Upon a Time vet Jamie Chung, more recently seen as Vicki Vale’s Aunt Valerie on Gotham, is joining Casual‘s forthcoming third season as Valerie’s landlord/quasi-roommate, TVLine has learned. Chung’s recurring character, Tina, is described as “a pretty, debt-free, part-time freelance artist whose parents bought her a house.”

As you’ll recall, Casual‘s second season ended with Valerie deciding to move out. Per the official Season 3 logline, “The surprising consequences following Charles’ death propel [Valerie, Alex and Laura] to rebel, exploring different jobs, partners, and unfulfilled passions. As they adjust to a new normal, can they maintain boundaries or will they revert to the comfort of codependency?”

Casual kicks off its third season on Hulu on Tuesday, May 23.

