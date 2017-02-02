Grey's Anatomy Recap: How Do You Solve a Problem Like Eliza?

“The battle’s begun,” Richard declared in Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy. But, although he had on his side Maggie, Arizona, April and Jackson, Eliza wasn’t in the slightest concerned. “I know how to deal with a Dr. Webber,” she assured Bailey. So did Richard and his rebel alliance manage to make Minnick wish her first day at Grey Sloan was her last? And did we at last learn whether Alex really did take the plea bargain? Read on and find out…
‘HE’S GONNA DIE IN PRISON’ | As “Jukebox Hero” began, Mer, with Maggie’s help, did her damnedest to figure out where Alex was. When finally she came up with his arraignment number, the half sisters learned online that he’d been sentenced to 30 years behind bars! Luckily, Maggie had mistyped a digit. When they got the correct information, they discovered that his trial had been “indefinitely postponed,” which they took to mean that he had taken the plea. Shortly, Owen showed up, as you’d imagine he would, looking for Amelia. So basically, it was fact-finding missions all around!
Meanwhile, at Grey Sloan, during a clandestine meeting with his coconspirators, Richard said that the time was past for Jackson’s petition against Eliza. Since she intended to sway the attendings one by one in the O.R., Webber suggested that they never let her inside an O.R. It wasn’t a bad plan, really. However, Jackson had reservations. Noting that Bailey was the first African-American woman to be Grey Sloan’s chief, he was “not exactly excited to undermine her like this.” Thing is, Richard replied, this isn’t about Bailey, “this is about correcting a mistake that threatens our hospital.” So there.
‘YOUR PATIENT IS MY STUDENT’S CLASSROOM’ | Just before a taxi carrying a woman named Mindy who was “super-having a baby” was able to arrive at Grey Sloan, the vehicle was hit… by Mindy’s husband, Brian, resulting in the would-be newborn’s head being trapped by a broken pelvis! Mindy was going to need a C-section (and then some), Arizona and Maggie deduced. Since the mom-to-be pleaded, Robbins — feeling guilty about the position she’d told her via FaceTime to get in in the cab — agreed to let Brian be in the O.R. during the delivery. At the same time, the taxi driver told Ben he’d hoped to go home that night and tell his kids he’d been a hero that day.
As the day got underway, Eliza — so determined to be annoying that she announced, “I don’t do caffeine, I don’t need it!” — was chagrined to discover that she’d already missed Nathan’s valve replacement. Strike one. (And Riggs hadn’t even been in on Richard’s secret meeting.) Later, Arizona informed Eliza that she didn’t want her on Mindy’s case, even to champion Leah’s education, to which her flirt interest replied that she hadn’t been asking to be on it. “Stay the hell away from my O.R.,” Arizona finally said. Off that, Jackson refused to let Eliza strong-arm him into letting Ben step in in treating a young hockey player whose face had been… yeesh. Turned into the stuff of nightmares.
‘YOU DIDN’T DO THIS, A CAR DID THIS’ | While Arizona tried to save Mindy, in distress after giving birth, Leah was left to treat the baby, who was also in trouble. Before Murphy could throw in the towel, Robbins stepped in. In spite of her best efforts, there was no guarantee that Mindy would ever wake up. The baby’s survival wasn’t a sure thing, either. (Sheesh!) Nearby, Eliza bulldozed her way into Richard and Ben’s surgery on the hockey player’s also-injured pal. Except “I would love to have you,” he insisted passive-aggressively. Afterwards, Minnick reported her difficulties to Bailey, who, in turn, insisted on calling a meeting. (Even Eliza seemed to realize exactly how well that would go!)
In the locker room, Ben told Jo he was sorry about Alex. But she wasn’t in any way, shape or form hearing it. “You didn’t put him in prison — I did,” she noted. Later, Ben reached out to her again, and she shut him right the hell down again. As the episode neared its conclusion, Arizona told Brian that the baby was gonna be OK. She also confessed that she’d put Mindy in the position that had caused so much damage, and they kinda-sorta seemed to agree to forgive themselves. At Bailey’s meeting, only Richard, who wasn’t invited, showed up. “This is mutiny,” she said. “It was a bad call,” he shot back. In the end, she revealed that “it’s not just me” behind this, hinting that Catherine, too, was Team Minnick.
‘I DON’T WANT TO LIE TO YOUR HUSBAND ANYMORE’ | After Owen learned from Stephanie that Amelia was taking a few days leave, Edwards hurried home and delivered scans to her temporary roommate, Mrs. Hunt (who’d had the nerve to eat the last yogurt!). Stephanie didn’t want to keep misleading her boss, but Amelia remained adamant — she didn’t want him to know where she was. “He will try to fix it,” she argued, “and It can’t be fixed.” (Ever the optimist, dear Amelia.) By and by, Owen figured out that Stephanie knew where his wife was and, upon being informed that she was safe and sober, sent Edwards back with the simplest and sweetest of messages: “Tell her to come home.”
Speaking of sweet, Ben made the cabbie a hero after all by telling him that he’d saved the hockey player in the bed next to him. He still made no inroads with Jo, though. When he tried one last time to reach out to her, she told him to stop. “Stuff like this happens, and I am built for it,” she snapped. At Stephanie’s place, she delivered Owen’s message to Amelia. Eliza thanked Arizona for letting Leah take the lead with the baby (which she’d hardly done because she was Team Minnick). At Arizona and Andrew’s, she admitted to her roommate that she missed Alex. “Why?” DeLuca asked. And, when Mer climbed into bed at the end of the day, we found out why: Alex was home! (Clearly, Andrew had dropped the charges, leaving Karev a free man.)
So, what did you think of “Jukebox Hero”? Was it, as ABC’s promos promised, “the episode you’ve been waiting for”? Hit the comments.
Alex looks good in Mer’s bed …
Agreed! But why was he in hers instead of his own?
Well I have to say that this episode made me ship Arizona & Leah (and I hate that pairing), because Eliza is terrible. They are going to need a major redemption arc to ever get my support of having Eliza anywhere near Arizona.
Also, l’m over Amelia. I want to like this character so much but the decisions she makes are ridiculous.
Are you kidding ? Eliza was trying to do her job, the one that everyone including her opposition, admits she is brilliant at, and yet all these trained health care professionals did what again ? Yes, they LITERALLY treated her like “the enemy” and while doing so, hurt their own residents and interns who are there to learn just like them, these entitled, arrogant, ignorant, horrendously unprofessional attendings once were.
Nah, Eliza put herself in this position. Did the attendings handle this like children? Kinda. But when you show up to a new job, you don’t start yelling at everyone else about how they suck at their job and that you are so brilliant that you’re going to save the program. It will make everyone immediately hate you and not want to work with you. Try it at your next job and see how quickly everyone shuts you out. Eliza is an idiot if she thinks that’s the way to get people to respect you and want to work with you. Her job is to work *with* these people, not tell them how wrong they are all of the time while tooting her own horn.
I absolutely agree! The doctors are protecting their own. Are their methods a bit unrealistic, yes, but that’s the way this show has always been. The core group always has each others back in the long run. Eliza’s attitude sucked, and definitely did not help make her case.
‘Ive been over Amelia since private practice.
That (happy) ending saved this episode, if not for that, I would be still fuming over how horrendously the black men are written on this show. So after Ben was SUCH a major, egotistical, incompetent and yet still arrogant, ignorant douchebag last year, now they are basically turning long-time fave Richard into the same damn thing ? He acts like a spoiled little kid whose toy was taken away or at least no veteran doctor would EVER in a million years would treat a top-notch new doc joining his hospital the way he did, especially not when his vendetta – “common enemy” are you f-ing kidding me ? – is very clearly hurting all the residents and interns for whom he is supposed to have the best interests at heart. And with Avery playing along, he comes off as a douche just the same. This doesn’t send the right message for sure.
Amelia… wahh wahh. Someone give Hunt a real woman please!
They did. Her name was Cristina.
There have been some bad arcs on Grey’s before, but this one with Minnick taking over has to be the dumbest. Their teaching program doesn’t work, so it needs to be overhauled? Really? Are the viewers supposed to forget that Mer, Alex, Bailey, Cristina, Callie, Jackson, April, etc. were all trained under their residency program, and all went on to be brilliant attending surgeons? And that Webber was leading the ship through almost all of their residencies?
This storyline is just insulting our intelligence.
Are you serious??? Alex gets away with beating up DeLuca? Seriously? Wow.
The only thing I liked about this episode was the ending. I am so glad that Deluca dropped the charges. Now Alex can get back to Grey Sloan to take care of the babies.
There are now three characters on this show I can’t stand. Jo, Amelia, and Eliza. Eliza is grating, Amelia is schizo,and Jo annoying. Owen deserves a break and maybe more than five minutes of happiness. Their story line is really ridiculous. I think Amelia’s fear of motherhood would have been something she was aware of before she married Owen. Jo is her own worse enemy and deserves to be alone. Eliza also has issues, or she wouldn’t be alienating everyone with her approach. Really all three of these characters are extremely unlikable.
I hate that ABC is trying to force Grey viewers not to change the channel and watch Scandal in order to see previews for the next show. Viewership drops off drastically after Greys.
1. I need Owen to dump Amelia, swear off women forever, go adopt him a baby, and live happily ever after.
2. Jo has a talent for making everything about her.
3. They’re trying to make Eliza the new Cristina by making her be all uncaring and cocky. Except the writers don’t strike me as the types who could actually pull it off.