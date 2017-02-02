Goldbergs Spinoff Set in '90s Snags Formal Pilot Order at ABC

The Goldbergs Spinoff
The ’90s are back — and we have the ’80s to thank.

ABC is moving forward with a ’90s-set spinoff of its ’80s-set hit The Goldbergs, with the network officially handing the project a pilot order. 

As previously reported, the offshoot will center on high school gym teacher Rick Mellor, a recurring character on The Goldbergs; Bryan Callen, who plays Mellor, is attached to star. The premise: Mellor and another high school teacher team up to act as father figures to the kids at their Philadelphia school.

Goldbergs EPs Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek penned the pilot script.

