Schwarzenegger Offers to Trade Jobs With Trump After POTUS (Again) Knocks Celebrity Apprentice Ratings

“Two Corinthians” enthusiast Donald Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, where he asked that attendees pray for the future of The Celebrity Apprentice.
The President of the United States, who still retains an executive producer credit (and is thus reportedly compensated) on the Arnold Schwarzenegger-fronted reboot, once again took aim at his successor for ratings declines, citing that Schwarzenegger’s “movie star” status could not do for the show what he did during his time as host.
“We had tremendous success on The Apprentice, and when I ran for president, I had to leave the show… and they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out,” Trump said. “The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster, and [executive producer] Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings, OK?”
Schwarzenegger quickly fired back on social media, suggesting that if Trump isn’t happy with the current Apprentice ratings, he’d gladly trade jobs.
“Hey Donald, I have a great idea: Why don’t we switch jobs?” Schwarzenegger proposed. “You take over TV because you’re such an expert at ratings, and I take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2017
Trump first spoke out about Schwarzenegger’s ratings on — what else? — Twitter on Jan. 6, asserting (in the third person) that his successor got “destroyed” in the ratings in “comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.” Schwarzenegger then responded to Trump’s tweet storm, respectfully wishing then-PEOTUS the best of luck before asking that he “work for all of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”
Press PLAY on the video above to watch… whatever it is Trump is doing, then tell us if you were amused by Schwarzenegger’s response.
Great comeback by Arnold. What is really sad is the once again Trump turns every event about himself. Proof that he played those “Christians” and they fell for it, but what do you expect when the man never read the good book.
The good book, he’s never read a book.
Ha!!
trump is a narcissistic idiot!
OFC he did…so presidential.
I honestly don’t understand why President Trump has an EP credit on a TV show. Nor do I understand his obsessive interest in TV ratings and any type of crowd size.
If you help create/launch a TV show, you have an EP credit in perpetuity, regardless of any day-to-day involvement.
So, Matt, there’s no way to drop him as an EP?
Forget EP, I want to know how to drop him as President! This man can not be sane!!!! He is obsessed with himself!!
Right there with you!
This is was so disrespectful of Trump to bring up during the National Prayer Breakfast how can his supporters defend this type of behavior??
Could it be because they really don’t practice what they preach, if they did then they surely would not have voted for a man like him, no matter who the alternative was. Proof that most are hypocrites.
It is a sign of a severe personality disorder bordering on mental illness.
I will be interested in reading a full transcript of his remarks to see if there was any reference, any reference at all, to God or Jesus. He once lyingly claimed the Bible was his “favorite” book and yet he cannot reference 2 Corinthians correctly, he refused to identify a Biblical verse of any importance and he misreads “an eye for an eye” as support for revenge instead of proportionate response, which is how most Biblical scholars interpret it. During the campaign, it occurred to me that the perfect “gotcha” question would have been to ask him to recite the 23rd Psalm, even just the first line. He wouldn’t have been able to. This is not to say a president must wear his faith on his sleeve, but he has never once expressed any sign of actual Christian faith; indeed, he behaves as if he were an atheist.
For comparison, I just went back to read President Obama’s remarks at the same event last year. He did go on for awhile, I will admit. But by the end he prayed for God’s protection for people who are persecuted for their religious faith, and for refugees, and that we all “uphold our obligation to be good stewards of God’s creation.” There was a lot more.
Quite in contrast with trump, who chose to brag about his ratings for a bad tv show. God help us.
As an atheist I’m offended by your implication that all atheist behave the same and that President Trump is representative of us. Just like all Christians do not behave the same and put their own spin on what it means to be a Christian, atheists cannot be lumped into a single mindset.
Oh, I agree 100 percent and am sorry if I came across otherwise. What I’m saying is that Trump behaves in a manner that evinces no actual belief in God. He’s faking it for votes.
Sadly, yes
UPDATE: Just read the trump transcript on the TIME magazine website and there were more references to God than I would have guessed, although some of them came from quoting Jefferson (who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more).He also had the good sense to mention the Navy SEAL who he got killed over the weekend with the ill-conceived raid in Yemen.
For the most part, however, he talked about his favorite subject: himself. Me, me, me…”I was raised in a churched home,” whatever that means.
Because we have a sense of humor, and most liberals do not.
Narcissism is hilarious! How have I been missing out on this humor for all my years as a liberal?
This was not the time nor the place for a joke about ratings.
There is a proper time and place for joking around & this was not it
Agree
All they care about is a pro-life SCOTUS, it has nothing to do with following the teachings of Jesus.
That’s all some people seemed to care about when I went to a forum about politics and religion a church gave offering different points of view before the election. Very evident during the Q&A portion.
AS want to make another servant a mother while in public office? Typical.
at least he held a public office and has expiernce as opposed to the guy who says your fired.
Yes, because of all the things that need prayer right now in our country, THE APPRENTICE is definitely up there on the list.
What. a. moron.
Ah our lovely President, no matter if he has a producer credit, thinks that a television shows ratings are a matter of national importance! Wow just wow, we have so many ACTUALLY important things going around in the world and this continues to hold our narcissist of a President’s attention. What television show is he going to pick on after Apprentice is over? if it wasn’t clear before during or after the election and inauguration we are in huge trouble with this man in charge
How embarrassing that the ruler of our wonderful country has the time to tweet his ridiculous and keep note of television ratings? You can just shake your head at this fool. Far more important things to worry about. I bet he’ll be choosing the DWTS winner next or maybe the voice. We need to build him behind a wall to save us all from this horror story.
I think Arnold would be a better president. He would listen to the EPA even if he doesn’t read.
I think Magilla Gorilla would be a better president.
They were both funny. Not disrespectful.
If Trump doesn’t tweet back “you wouldn’t be the first president who wasn’t born here” I will be both impressed and a little disappointed.
Good job, Trump supporters. Thanks for screwing our country over by supporting this idiot. Really appreciate it.
I’m no big Schwartzenegger fan, but that was a great response from him. Seriously, at this point I’ll take practically anyone else over Trump that shows even an ounce of stability and logic. Anyone.
amazing how low the bar has fallen.
I never thought I’d miss Schwarzenegger as gov. but after almost 8 years of Gov. Moonbeam, Arnold wasn’t that bad. If it weren’t for the being born in the US part, I’d say trade away!
little hands Donald got owned. Sad!
Schwarzenegger is still funny. The husband belly laughed, but he won’t let me post anything else
Your husband won’t let you post anything else??? Get help PatriciaLee. And try speaking for yourself.
The husband won’t let me post any more of HIS jokes and observations, even though they are so funny. He doesn’t care what I say and post of my own.
Everyone knows that Trump only became an evangelical when he was running for president. He schmoozed for votes. And everyone bought it. Proverbs 19:9
“A false witness will not go unpunished, and he who breathes out lies will perish.” I’m with Arnold.
Love how the Trump supporters are all over the Samantha Bee article bashing it, but they don’t come here to defend him.
Our President is nothing more than a narcissistic, immature, spoiled douchbag. This country is in serious danger.
Many people refuse to watch the show on the basis that it has Trump as an EP. He makes a hefty 6 figure salary per episode as a result, so I have heard of many boycotts of the show. That is a direct reflection on the ratings, so maybe he should consider it is not Arnold’s fault and instead, his own! More than half of a nations hatred of him is a good reason to avoid watching it. (On another note, I pee myself just a little when Arnold says, Get to the Chopper! I can’t help but love it…and him!)
It also a show that’s in its 15 season after two years off the air, no matter who the host was it would be down in ratings. I think that has more to do with it than any boycott.
Trump seems to forget he has his own approval ratings, which are far more important, that are historically disastrous.
Haha you’d think he would love those given that there about his favorite thing, him.
It was a joke. Lighten up a little bit.
Haha, but yet anytime a comedian or SNL makes a joke about Trump, ya’ll can’t handle it. Trump needs to take your advice.
We’re not watching because we don’t want to support your side action, Dahnold. Give up your producer credit and I might give it a shot just for fun.
Hey Ryan/Matt- tell Mark Burnette that he can create a new show that’s guaranteed ratings gold!!
Shrinks versus Trump. premise: contestants guess how many shrinks will evaluated Trump as sane and fit to serve as President. Bonus points if the contestants can name all the neurosis’ he has!
Grand prize Trump is forced to step down as Pres and to take Bannon and his cronies with him!!!
I’d happily watch that show :D.
(Steve Bannon REALLY needs to get out of the White House. He’s a scary, scary dude, and I’m pretty sure he’s playing a big role in allowing other equally scary people to take notable positions in the cabinet.)
I know. He terrifies me with how much power he has. He’s really chief of staff instead of Preibus. His ideology – keep telling lies regardless if they can be proven to be false feels like WWII proganda tactics used by the nazis. I’m not using that reference lightly.
There is a small sliver of hope: the same guy who has predicted the winner of each Presidential election since the 80s, predicted Trump would win and that he would be impeached by a Republican congress.
From your lips to God’s ears. Hopefully it will be soon but I don’t know these Repugs have not shown any indication that they have the balls to do it. They have power now so they don’t care what happens to the US. Their model is Party above human decency.
Dear God, I hope that happens. I’ve been no big fan of that party for some time now because of their policy stances, but man, if they rise up against Trump and toss him out, they will definitely gain some respect from me for that alone.