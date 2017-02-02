Schwarzenegger Offers to Trade Jobs With Trump After POTUS (Again) Knocks Celebrity Apprentice Ratings

“Two Corinthians” enthusiast Donald Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, where he asked that attendees pray for the future of The Celebrity Apprentice.

The President of the United States, who still retains an executive producer credit (and is thus reportedly compensated) on the Arnold Schwarzenegger-fronted reboot, once again took aim at his successor for ratings declines, citing that Schwarzenegger’s “movie star” status could not do for the show what he did during his time as host.

“We had tremendous success on The Apprentice, and when I ran for president, I had to leave the show… and they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out,” Trump said. “The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster, and [executive producer] Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings, OK?”

Schwarzenegger quickly fired back on social media, suggesting that if Trump isn’t happy with the current Apprentice ratings, he’d gladly trade jobs.

“Hey Donald, I have a great idea: Why don’t we switch jobs?” Schwarzenegger proposed. “You take over TV because you’re such an expert at ratings, and I take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Trump first spoke out about Schwarzenegger’s ratings on — what else? — Twitter on Jan. 6, asserting (in the third person) that his successor got “destroyed” in the ratings in “comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.” Schwarzenegger then responded to Trump’s tweet storm, respectfully wishing then-PEOTUS the best of luck before asking that he “work for all of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

