Apprentice Sneak Peek: Brooke Burke Clashes With 'Unorganized' Boy George

By (Boy) George, I think Brooke Burke-Charvet is finally losing it.

The British rocker and the TV host — two of the four contestants remaining on Donald Trump’s favorite show The New Celebrity Apprentice — are forced to team up on Monday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c) to create in-home demonstrations for Jessica Alba’s Honest Company products. But as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, not everyone’s contributions are, well, constructive.

Our preview will likely leave you asking yourself a slew of questions, including: Has Boy George ever used a tape measure before? Why is he singing when his teammate is trying to talk to him? And, of course, is he trying to get himself terminated?

If you felt bad for Brooke a few weeks ago when her husband refused to pose as her passenger, you’ll really feel for her this time around. (Could this be the obstacle that finally brings her down?)

Hit PLAY on the preview clip below, then drop a comment: Who do you think will win it all?