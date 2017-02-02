aaron-paul-the-price-is-right
Aaron Paul Returns to The Price Is Right, 17 Years After Traumatic Showdown

By /

Years after Aaron Paul’s pre-fame appearance on The Price Is Right, the Breaking Bad alum returned to the set on Wednesday hoping for a second chance at glory.

Paul first appeared on the CBS game show back in 2000, where he lost his Showcase Showdown with an overbid of a mere $132. This week, the actor “broke onto the set” with James Corden, whose Late Late Show films just a few floors down.

After attempting to recreate the Price Is Right contestant experience, Corden and Paul were caught by Drew Carey, who agreed to preside over a showcase redo. Unfortunately for The Path actor, the odds still weren’t in his favor.

Watch Aaron Paul’s original Price is Right appearance below, as well as his return to the set with Corden, then drop a comment below.

9 Comments
  1. Lola says:
    February 2, 2017 at 6:02 AM

    Ha! That was funny.

    Reply
  2. Azerty says:
    February 2, 2017 at 6:28 AM

    Wait are you telling me that’s really Aaron Paul on the picture??? I always assumed it was a meme, like “we found his doppleganger, Jesse Pinkman was in the price is right lol” but never assumed it was really him! My mind is blown.

    Reply
  3. LADY_in_MD says:
    February 2, 2017 at 6:31 AM

    That was very funny!

    Reply
  4. Chris says:
    February 2, 2017 at 6:55 AM

    That was great but he should have lost by 132 dollars again

    Reply
    • Kevin says:
      February 2, 2017 at 7:42 AM

      Hope a contestant should channel their inner Jesse Pinkman and break bad on everybody including Drew Carey, George Gray the announcer guy and the models.

      Reply
  5. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:22 AM

    OMG so funny!! Great way to start the day.

    Reply
  6. Kevin says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:46 AM

    Have no clue whether or not Aaron Paul would be part of Celebrity Charity Week beginning February 20th on The Price is Right but if not everybody should break bad and go all Walter White and/or Jesse Pinkman.

    Reply
  7. Valerie Tower says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    Hilarious! Love AP!

    Reply
