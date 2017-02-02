Aaron Paul Returns to The Price Is Right, 17 Years After Traumatic Showdown

Years after Aaron Paul’s pre-fame appearance on The Price Is Right, the Breaking Bad alum returned to the set on Wednesday hoping for a second chance at glory.
Paul first appeared on the CBS game show back in 2000, where he lost his Showcase Showdown with an overbid of a mere $132. This week, the actor “broke onto the set” with James Corden, whose Late Late Show films just a few floors down.
After attempting to recreate the Price Is Right contestant experience, Corden and Paul were caught by Drew Carey, who agreed to preside over a showcase redo. Unfortunately for The Path actor, the odds still weren’t in his favor.
Watch Aaron Paul’s original Price is Right appearance below, as well as his return to the set with Corden, then drop a comment below.
Ha! That was funny.
Wait are you telling me that’s really Aaron Paul on the picture??? I always assumed it was a meme, like “we found his doppleganger, Jesse Pinkman was in the price is right lol” but never assumed it was really him! My mind is blown.
That was very funny!
That was great but he should have lost by 132 dollars again
Hope a contestant should channel their inner Jesse Pinkman and break bad on everybody including Drew Carey, George Gray the announcer guy and the models.
OMG so funny!! Great way to start the day.
Have no clue whether or not Aaron Paul would be part of Celebrity Charity Week beginning February 20th on The Price is Right but if not everybody should break bad and go all Walter White and/or Jesse Pinkman.
BTW, everybody including me hates when the show ends on a double overbid and makes people “breaking bad”.
Hilarious! Love AP!