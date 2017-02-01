Showtime to Air Twin Peaks Prequel, Plays 'Important Part' in Revival

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, the tepidly received 1992 movie prequel to the cult classic ABC series, is set to air on Showtime Wednesday, March 1, at 8/7c — perhaps offering a tiny hint of what’s at stake when the 18-episode Twin Peaks revival hits the premium cabler later this spring.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association winter press tour last month, perhaps the most that series auteur David Lynch “revealed” about the super-secret follow-up is that Fire Walk With Me may be required reading of sorts. Detailing as it does “the story of Laura Palmer’s last seven days,” the entertainingly cryptic Lynch acknowledged that the prequel movie is “very much important for this.”

Coupled with the first two seasons of Twin Peaks, which are already available on Showtime’s assorted platforms, Fire Walk With Me affords subscribers the change to binge the entirety of the original series ahead of the new episodes’ arrival on Sunday, May 21.

As previously reported, the Twin Peaks revival kicks off that Sunday at 9 pm with the first two hours; immediately afterwards, Showtime subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts. The following Sunday, May 28, Showtime will air Episodes 3 and 4 back-to-back.