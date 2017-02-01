Ratings: The Wall Tops Tuesday, While The Flash and Legends Tick Up

NBC’s The Wall this Tuesday drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, ticking down week-to-week in a later, post-news special time slot yet leading the night in the demo.

Leading out of that, a This Is Us rerun (4.2 mil/0.9) won the 10 o’clock hour, besting ABC’s fresh Agents of SHIELD (steady with 2.2 mil and a 0.6) and a CBS repeat.

Over on The CW, The Flash (3.04 mil/1.1) rose two tenths from last week’s series low, while Legends of Tomorrow (1.8 mil/0.7) ticked up a tenth.

Fox’s The Mick (2.95 mil/1.1) rose a tenth, while Bones (3.7 mil/0.9) was steady.

CBS’ Greatest Super Bowl Commercials annual (6.4 mil/0.9) tumbled from last year’s, which did 11.4 mil/2.0.

The Big 4’s coverage of President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee reveal amassed 20 million viewers at 8 o’clock

