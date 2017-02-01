THE WALL -- "Nathan and Erica" Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Erica, Chris Hardwick, Nathan -- (Photo by: Ben Cohen/NBC)
Ratings: The Wall Tops Tuesday, While The Flash and Legends Tick Up

NBC’s The Wall this Tuesday drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, ticking down week-to-week in a later, post-news special time slot yet leading the night in the demo.

Leading out of that, a This Is Us rerun (4.2 mil/0.9) won the 10 o’clock hour, besting ABC’s fresh Agents of SHIELD (steady with 2.2 mil and a 0.6) and a CBS repeat.

Over on The CW, The Flash (3.04 mil/1.1) rose two tenths from last week’s series low, while Legends of Tomorrow (1.8 mil/0.7) ticked up a tenth.

Fox’s The Mick (2.95 mil/1.1) rose a tenth, while Bones (3.7 mil/0.9) was steady.

CBS’ Greatest Super Bowl Commercials annual (6.4 mil/0.9) tumbled from last year’s, which did 11.4 mil/2.0.

The Big 4’s coverage of President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee reveal amassed 20 million viewers at 8 o’clock

5 Comments
  1. JC1 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:44 AM

    I hope Legends doesn’t adjust down. That was an awesome episode! I love the Legion of Doom, and after his time on Arrow I would not have believed that I would ever be enjoying Malcolm Merlyn again. Yet here we are. :)

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:09 AM

    The Wall is the most awesome game show I’ve ever seen and it does have some emotional moments in the end (take that Price is Right and Deal or No Deal).

    Reply
  3. Aeol says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:20 AM

    What is happening with AoS?! I abandoned them last season but I am back in force this year. It’s been fantastic. Makes me sad to see such dismal numbers.

    Reply
  4. dan says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:36 AM

    I was so confused with last night’s schedule on NBC. The Wall was on at 8:30 following the President’s announcement and I expected This Is Us at 9 or pushed back to 9:30. I couldn’t figure out why The Wall was still on at 9:30; did NBC show one or two episodes of it after the SCOTUS news special report? I went to NBC’s website and it didn’t have the updated schedule. I thought we were missing This Is Us until I finally realized it was a rerun (the DVR wasn’t on so that was my first hint then I checked the program guide) and eventually realized it was pushed back to 10. So much stress over a rerun!

    Reply
