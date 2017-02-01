Today's Tamron Hall Leaving NBC News

The Megyn Kelly shake-up at NBC has seemingly claimed another casualty: Tamron Hall is leaving NBC News.
The Today co-host’s departure was first revealed in a tweet from CNN’s Brian Stelter:
Hall has appeared on NBC’s morning-show staple since 2014, and anchored Today‘s third hour along with Al Roker. But the network brought over Megyn Kelly from Fox News last month, and reports surfaced last week that Kelly would be given an hour of airtime on Today, taking Hall and Roker’s slot.
In another tweet, Stelter reports that Hall won’t even get an on-air goodbye:
Hall came to Today from MSNBC, where she had served as an anchor and political reporter since 2007. She also currently hosts Deadline: Crime on Investigation Discovery. She did release a statement on Wednesday: “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”
Will you miss Tamron and Al in the morning? And what should Hall’s next move be? Share your career advice in the comments.
No more 9 a.m. hour for me. Time to make the switch to Live with Kelly permanent. It was probably a sign the show was on it’s last legs when they let Willie go. I stuck around for Tamron, though. I’m sure she will land on her feet and get picked up somewhere much more deserving of her talents.
I’d rather stick needles in my eyes than watch Kelly Ripa but I don’t plan on watching Megyn Kelly either, lmao!!
Dave, why no on air goodbye? Read in the daily mail there was a rumor Tamron would leave at the end of her contract but never imagined she would depart so abruptly. Megan doesn’t start til later in the year, I thought.
It’s all about ego. NBC threw money at her, but she felt “disrespected,” so she picked up her marbles and went home. Wish someone would disrespect me with that kind of money.
Source?
I didn’t watch the third hour because of her. Couldn’t stand her when she was here in Chicago and still can’t take her. Still not going to watch Megan Kelly but at least I can watch the other 2 hours now without Tamron.
She still has the Deadline crime show; right? She can come back to NBC/Chicago. We loved her here.
She’ll be OK. Maybe even better.
Well another bright, beautiful and classy anchor bites the dust. I’m sure a lot of view jealousy. It’s goodbye NBC news and hello ABC for me.
Why not CBS? It’s the best morning show anyway. If you’re going to switch from NBC to ABC, you might as well just stay on NBC.
I am very disappointed to see Al Roker & Tamron Hall leave that Today time slot. I’ve watched Al Roker for years & really like him. However, much of the Today Show time slots have become fluff. I am sick to death of stupid names for days & wine such as Winesday for Wednesday.
It’s time for real unbiased news shows or at least a blend of news. Entertainment news has taken over the Today Show. If Mega Kelly is biased, I will not watch her.
I loved tarmon and al and Willie when he was there. I love al and tarmon hour. NBC sucks. I’am gone. You need to start surveys when you decide to let people go. You did Anne,billy and tarmon wrong! Just sorry!
Ms. Hall has been a great voice on NBC and will be missed. I think it is wrong for NBC not giving her a proper ffarewell.
I’m leaving NBC and MSNBC news. Should have left when Keith and Ed left. They really are all about ratings instead of journalism. Any suggestions for alternates news sources? I want a place with real journalism and a variety of journalists.
I think she is a bit too racist for NBC. Hopefully NBC won’t put up with her bias remarks that she spewed on Fox.
Don’t let the door smack your ass on the way out! Bye Felicia!
Dang! What the heck will I watch now? Just go to the gym earlier until Tamron finds a new home.
I will be sad to see Tamron leave.Her and All make it fun to watch.Guess I will have to find another channel to watch. I wish her the best.
Tamron Hall got exactly what she deserved. The cockeyed snake bumped off Marianne Murciano from her spot on “Fox Thing” in Chicago when Marianne was on maternity leave with her and Bob Sirrott’s (Marianne’s husband and co host) lovely daughter. Bob handled it like the professional that he is.
How’s it feel to be abruptly replaced Tamron? By the way Bob and Marianne are doing just fine here in Chicagoland. Listen to them weekdays from 10:00 a.m. till noon central on WLS am 890 and view and subscribe to them on YouTube at Suso’s Fork.
We LOVE you Bob and Marianne from Gary, IN!
Willie, billie, then less front time with matt. Bummer, she kept the show young and fun. ABC he I come!!!!
One less liberal idiot on tv is a great thing , So long
This has got to be the biggest bonehead move ever. You don’t trade substance for fluff. They hired Kelly for her looks period. Setzer forgot you don’t fix it if it is not broken. I predict the 9 hour tanks.