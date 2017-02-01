Today's Tamron Hall Leaving NBC News

The Megyn Kelly shake-up at NBC has seemingly claimed another casualty: Tamron Hall is leaving NBC News.

The Today co-host’s departure was first revealed in a tweet from CNN’s Brian Stelter:

Just in: @TamronHall is leaving NBC News. Last week the network decided to cancel Tamron & @AlRoker's 9am hour, making room for @MegynKelly — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 1, 2017

Hall has appeared on NBC’s morning-show staple since 2014, and anchored Today‘s third hour along with Al Roker. But the network brought over Megyn Kelly from Fox News last month, and reports surfaced last week that Kelly would be given an hour of airtime on Today, taking Hall and Roker’s slot.

RELATEDReport: NBC Cancels Today’s 3rd Hour to Make Way for Megyn Kelly

In another tweet, Stelter reports that Hall won’t even get an on-air goodbye:

No on-air goodbye: "Yesterday was her last day," NBC says. "We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 1, 2017

Hall came to Today from MSNBC, where she had served as an anchor and political reporter since 2007. She also currently hosts Deadline: Crime on Investigation Discovery. She did release a statement on Wednesday: “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

Will you miss Tamron and Al in the morning? And what should Hall’s next move be? Share your career advice in the comments.