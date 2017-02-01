Selfie Creator's Rom-Com, Dentist Family Comedy Pilots Greenlit at ABC

The woman behind Selfie and Suburgatory is taking another crack at an ABC romantic comedy.

Emily Kapnek’s Splitting Up Together has nabbed a pilot order at the Alphabet network, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

The single-camera project is based on a Danish series in which a couple’s marriage is recharged by their divorce. Kapnek will write and executive-produce alongside Ellen DeGeneres, the Danish format’s creator Mette Heeno and others.

Charlie Foxtrot, another single-camera comedy, also received a pilot order Wednesday. The potential series follows Capt. Charlie Taylor, whom the official logline describes as “a cautious, lovable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg,” as he keeps an eye on his spitfire future sister-in-law and her two unruly teenage children while his brother is stationed in Iraq.

RELATEDHIMYM Creators’ Workplace Comedy Pilot Ordered at CBS

Charlie Foxtrot comes from Sam Sklaver (Blunt Talk), who will executive-produce with Aaron Kaplan (American Housewife) and Dana Honor.