Riverdale's Josie and the Pussycats Serve 'Sugar, Sugar' in Sweet Teaser

Well, this is purrrrfectly entertaining.

This week on The CW’s Riverdale (airing Thursdays at 9/8c), Josie and her Pussycats bring some infectious pop to a pep rally with a cover of the 2009 single “Candy Girl (Sugar Sugar),” which was itself inspired by The Archie Show‘s iconic “Sugar, Sugar” circa 1969.

RELATEDThe CW’s Riverdale Series Premiere: Grade It!

Ashleigh Murray’s Josie leads the earworm you’re about to receive, backed by Asha Bromfield and Hayley Law (as Melody and Valerie), while Madelaine Petsch’s Cheryl Blossom fronts the River Vixen cheerleading squad. Everyone involved does their best to let smiles (and smirks) be their umbrellas during a quite apparent Vancouver location downpour.

RELATEDRiverdale Stars Preview Iconic Love Triangle: We’re Not Pitting Betty vs. Veronica

Of course, anyone familiar with the original “Sugar, Sugar” knows that Archie’s own eponymous band wrote and performed the tune way back when (watch video), but the CW series’ desire to cue up the iconic song ultimately trumped its need to honor canon.

“I really wanted to use it in the pilot and we couldn’t [fit it],” Riverdale executive producer/Archie Comics CCO Robert Aguirre Sacasa recently explained. “So, I was like, ‘It’s going to be with cheerleaders; it’s going to be at the pep rally.’ But by that point [on the show] Archie hadn’t yet formed his band. I was like, ‘Screw it, the Pussycats are going to do it.'”

Sacasa did acknowledge, though, “You’re right, it’s sacred territory that we’re treading on.”

Sacred, schmacred — it’s fun, as you’ll agree upon pressing PLAY above.