Reign Trailer: Mary Seeks Revenge Against Elizabeth in the Final Season

Reign is setting the stage for one last royal rumble.

The CW on Wednesday released the official trailer for the historical drama’s final season (Feb. 10, 9/8c), in which Mary vows to get back at Elizabeth for ordering Lola’s execution in the third season finale. (In other news, can you believe this show hasn’t been on since June?)

And it sounds like Catherine is in full support of whatever Mary has planned for Elizabeth: “Killing to avenge a wrong — it’s justice,” she purrs in the trailer. (Oh, Catherine, I’m going to miss you most of all.)

Putting the history books aside — seriously, no one spoil it for me! — the show’s final season is shaping up to be a biggie, introducing multiple new players… and recasting a familiar face.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for Reign‘s last hurrah below.

