TVLine Items: Angie Tribeca Casts Dad, Atlanta Star Hits HTGAWM and More

Rashida Jones is getting a new pops.

Ernie Hudson will guest-star during Season 3 of Angie Tribeca as the father of Jones’ titular character, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDLouis C.K.-Albert Brooks Animated Comedy The Cops Ordered at TBS

Three years ago, it was reported that Jones’ real-life mom and dad would play her TV parents on the TBS comedy. Peggy Lipton indeed showed up as Angie’s mother, but Quincy Jones’ casting apparently never came to be.

Hudson next stars in Fox’s upcoming drama series APB. His past TV credits include a guest spot on Once Upon a Time as King Poseidon and recurring gigs on Grace and Frankie, Modern Family and Franklin & Bash.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) has nabbed a mystery role in How to Get Away With Murder‘s Feb. 9 episode, EW.com reports. Henry is also set to appear in an upcoming episode of NBC’s This Is Us.

* The 2018 Miss America Competition will air live from Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9/8c on ABC.

* HBO will air the one-man comedy show Chris Gethard: Career Suicide, executive-produced by Judd Apatow, in May, per Deadline.