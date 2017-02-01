Exclusive

Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: Reid Delivers Tough Medicine to His Mom

Reid and his mother take a brief trip down memory lane — and then grapple with some tough medicine — in this exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode of Criminal Minds (CBS, 9/8c).

Having removed his schizophrenic mother, Diana (returning guest star Jane Lynch), from a fruitless clinical study in Houston, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) aims to care for her on his own, at his home. On their first day, Reid guides Mom through an old scrapbook full of photos and memories, before announcing it’s time for her medicine. How does Diana react to the idea of taking “poison”? (And what is with Reid’s super-covert storage of whatever he is giving her?) Press play above to see “medicine time” play out.

Elsewhere in the episode, the BAU is called in to investigate when a bizarre hieroglyph found under a deceased homeless man’s armpit is determined to be the same from previous casualties a few years ago.

