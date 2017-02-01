Peak TV Treasure: The Missing

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is availble right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

THE MISSING

NETWORK | Starz

CREATED BY | Harry and Jack Williams (the British Tripped)

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 8

EPISODE LENGTH | 60 mins.

PREMISE | After a young boy named Ollie disappears while on vacation in France, his parents, Tony (The Hobbit films’ James Nesbitt) and Emily (Mr. Selfridge‘s Frances O’Connor), handle the event — and its aftermath — in very different ways. As the series unfolds in dual timelines (one immediately following Ollie’s disappearance, and another eight years later), we meet several characters involved in the investigation, including Julien (Bad Boys‘ Tchéky Karyo), a wise detective who sticks with the case even after all leads grow cold, Vincent (Titus De Voogdt), a pedophile who becomes a suspect, and Ian (The Hobbit films’ Ken Stott), a rich man who befriends Tony and Emily but seems to be hiding something.

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Gripping emotional dramas that have the potential to make you question the futility of life (in a good way!), top-notch performances, mysteries with a twist.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | Given its subject matter, The Missing often is compared to the British Broadchurch and its American adaptation, Gracepoint. Even if you’ve seen those, The Missing is worth watching for Nesbitt and O’Connor’s performances alone.

IS IT COMING BACK? | Yes. The Missing, which airs first in the United Kingdom, was renewed for a second season in December 2014. Season 2 of the anthology series will focus on a new case about a girl who goes missing in 2003 but shows up in 2014… or does she? Karyo’s character, Julien, is the only character who carries over from Season 1; The Walking Dead‘s David Morrissey also stars. Season 2 officially premieres Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c, but the premiere will be available On Demand and on the Starz app on Monday, Feb. 6, and all Season 2 episodes will be available for bingeing On Demand/the app on Feb. 12, as well.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | You can start with the series premiere, which is available for free now on Starz.com; all Season 1 episodes are available On Demand or via the Starz app.

Press PLAY on the video below for a taste of what The Missing is all about, then hit the comments: Will you check in with the show?