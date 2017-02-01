Audi Super Bowl Ad Backs Equal Pay (and Soapbox Derby Glory) for Females

Audi’s pro-female Super Bowl ad is going the distance, it’s going for speed.
The carmaker on Wednesday released its commercial destined for Sunday’s big game, a spot that champions equal pay for women by showing a young, female soapbox derby driver holding her own amid a field full of boys.
As the girl maneuvers her way to the finish line, [Spoiler alert!] besting the competition, her father voiceovers that he doesn’t want to fill her in on the bleak state of women in the workforce — and hopefully, he won’t ever have to.
“Audi of America is committed to equal pay for equal work,” a title card at the end reads. “Progress is for everyone.”
The spot is in the same socially conscience vein as the immigration-related one Budweiser released Tuesday.
