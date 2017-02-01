Arrow Recap: Oliver's Canary Hunt Leads to a Dynamite Name-Drop

This week’s episode of Arrow aimed to accomplish a lot — and damn if it didn’t hit the bull’s-eye on all counts.
First and foremost, Oliver shifted his promise to hand off the Black Canary mantle into high gear, waving off ridiculously impressive resumes (“It’s a feel thing”) to instead zero in on the closest thing to bashert (as Rory puts it) he saw: a female vigilante/”urban legend” who couples elite hand-to-hand combat skills with a sonic cry, obtained years ago via the Central City particle accelerator explosion.
Oliver, with Curtis and Rene, first approaches this woman on a rooftop in Hub City, offering her a “home,” a team, a place to train, but she swiftly declines before slipping away. Curtis uses his computer prowess to identity their prospect as Tina Boland, a former CCPD detective. Green Arrow consults over the phone with CCPD Captain Singh, who, after a quick nudge from The Flash, vouches for Tina, revealing that she went deep undercover until her partner Vinny got killed by drug lord Sean Sonus.
Oliver and the boys confront Tina again, just as she’s torturing one of Sonus’ lieutenants, to his death. Seeing a bit of himself in her, Oliver offers to help Tina “find her way back,” but again — nope. When Tina goes after Sonus by herself, she is waylaid by the crook’s own metahuman power, to dizzy people with sonic waves. Curtis develops tech to dampen Sonus’ power before they, with Tina, confront him in the midst of a deal for the drug he peddles to kids. Tina gets the drop on Sonus and, despite Oliver’s strong suggestion otherwise, puts multiple bullets into her prey.
That would not be the last Oliver sees of Tina, though. Rather, she surprises him by showing up at the mayor’s office, where she shares that she doesn’t feel as “liberated” as she hoped, having vanquished her partner/lover’s killer. “How do you live with all that pain?” she asks Oliver. He says it helps not to be alone, before she signs on to be a part of the team. Oh, and one other thing: “Tina Boland” was her undercover name. Her real name is… Dinah frickin’ Drake!
Meanwhile in flashbacks, we got to know no less than the Talia al Ghul, who as Oliver recovered from his beating did her research, then confronted him about his extremely circuitous (and deadly) road back home. After revealing herself to be Yao Fei’s mentor (the whole age thing is a “family secret,” says the daughter of He Who Has a Lazarus Pit), Talia offers to help Oliver cripple Kovar by taking out one of his revenue streams, a Russian who traffics in young girls. Once they are done with that, Talia tasks Oliver with taking on the “real fight” that’s been under his nose all along — his father’s list. And to help him do that while keeping a hold of his true identity, she advises creating a monster — becoming “something else,” in the guise of a hooded vigilante.
Elsewhere in the episode, Felicity’s “dark” storyline finally revealed itself via, well, the Dark Net, where she went rummaging for dirt on General Walker that would free Diggle and instead found a young female hacktivist (Kojo Sledgehammer) who had been inspired by Felicity’s college-era capers (as Ghost Fox Goddess). Kojo is admittedly a bit bummed that “GFG” fell off the radar to become an IT girl/tech exec, but she firmly plants the speed for Felicity’s activist self to rise again, as seen when Miss Smoak cracks open the flash drive from the “Helix” group, which succeeds in getting Diggle freed to go home and hug his wife and daughter, er, son.
What did you think of “Second Chances” and all that it accomplished?
Great there’s y’all’s Dinah Drake. Quit being babies.
Keep everyone in their roles and the show gets back to the first half of Season 5. Dinah Drake is fine but it remains to be see if she is a regular and endgame or just a stopgap measure for Oliver.
The meta Felicity meeting was something and if this is what dark felicity is about…okay
I am going to point out that if the team could write a black canary like this then they really did Katie Cassidy wrong for the last 4 seasons.
The introduction of the new Black Canary was so convoluted. By a miracle someone that has the same powers that Black Siren and that Laurel was using (while not being a meta) shows up and by another miracle she has the same name as Laurel’s mom (before she married Lance), Dinah Drake. And even better she is a top notch fighter.
So they had a character for 4 seasons that they could have developed into the BC that they wanted, but went ahead and killed her. And now expect people to accept a “just add water and it’s ready to go” BC?
And where is Thea and Lance? 2nd episode in a row where they are no where to be seen.
Considering how many speedsters there are running around, it’s not hard to believe that there is more than one person with a sonic scream. I don’t think at any point on Arrow has Laurel’s mom’s maiden name been revealed to be Drake. People have just assumed that it was.
Considering that her name was Dinah Lance, was married to a cop with the last name Lance and then they both had a daughter and called Dinah Laurel Lance. Too many coincidences.
Most fanboys will be fine with this new BC because most of them see women as interchangeable. A bit like Arrow does.
I truly thought Ragman said, “Batshirt,” and was making a The Good Place reference. That’s batshirt crazy!
Same.
I love ragman and how he keeps dropping jewish/Hebrew words lol
So … who at Arrow hates Katie Cassidy? They’ve essentially take her role as Dinah Laurel Lance aka Black Canary and simply recast it with a new actor. Any story-telling potential that Dinah Drake aka Black Canary has could have easily been utilised for continuing to tell Laurel’s story. So, it really seems to boil down to Arrow’s TPTB wanting to get rid of Kate Cassidy for some reason. Sad!
They have officially jumped the shark…AGAIN. They just reek of desperation.
STUPID….Loved the Talia part, but this Black Canary Crap sucks! Laurel is Black Canary!
I’m hoping they won’t force a Oliver/Dinah romance… A friendship would be great, but please! And Dinah/Felicity friendship too! I need that! Maybe we can get some taste of that old Sara/Felicity dynamic back :)
This episode completely lost me. I found myself cleaning my kitchen with the show as background noise. Sad.
It takes a special level of arrogance and disdain for these creators to do what they did. For years, fans were telling these guys that they should give Laurel her metahuman Canary powers but they just refused to because they wanted to keep team Arrow metahuman powerless. So poor KC got saddled with that canary cry that everyone made fun of. It seems like every decisions these guys have made has been to belittle KC and Laurel and to emphasize that she was pointless. Its gotten to the point where they are just now randomly name throwing another unrelated metahuman who just happens to have the same first name as Laurel and the exact same powers of her doppelganger from E-2. Its quite sickening really because this is clearly being done because Guggenheim and co… were shocked by the backlash caused when they got rid of KC and Laurel so casually and arrogantly that they have just inserted this character out of nowhere just to assuage them so he can eventually say that Laurel was never the “real” Black Canary.
My theory believes that Black Canary got killed twice by the WB rats for their so-called Extended Universe but that strategy backfired after SS and BvS both failed, causing a hostilely takeover in the DC division.
Absolute fail. The writers are dead set on s******* on Laurel/Black Canary and Katie every second they can.
I like the new Black Canary/Tina/Dinah.
I was a big fan… I am curious to see how she works in with the rest of the season.
I liked the name reveal, and the fact that she has origins tied to Flash and Central City is a nice nod to Black Canary’s first appearance in Flash Comics.
It was a great episode to see the new Canary back storyline to see how she became what she is today. Can’t wait to see what she is going to being to the show but I hope Felicity and the new girl can be friends plus I am loving this new storyline about Felicity going darker but I have to wonder how long is it going to take Oliver to catch on what is going on with Felicity. And will he be by her side like she is for him to pull him out of the darkness like she does for him.
I thought this was pretty bad. I was bored for most of it. I don’t like Tina or Dinah whatever her name is. The way they discovered her & she just happened to be called Dinah with amazing fighting skills who was also a meta was so convoluted and contrived I rolled my eyes. I have no interest in another BC. I wish they’d leave that alone.
Felicity’s plot was kinda interesting but I don’t like the idea that she’s being removed from the team. Would’ve been nice to see Diggle/Felicity scene after she saved his ass from jail but this show doesn’t give me what I want anymore.
Not for me. Sorry.