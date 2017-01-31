Toni Collette CIA Dramedy, Conspiracy Thriller Get ABC Pilot Orders

United States of Tara‘s Toni Collette will toil for the United States of America, as a CIA wonk in the ABC pilot Unit Zero.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Written by Lindsey Shockley (Trophy Wife) and also executive-produced by black-ish creator Kenya Barris , the action-dramedy follows Jackie Fink, a brilliant but unassuming CIA engineer/single mom)as she leads a team of desk jockeys into the field as secret agents. Overlooked in the workplace, their invisibility makes them perfect for the CIA’s most covert missions — akin to Melissa McCarthy’s Spy?

Emmy winner Collette’s previous TV credits include the miniseries Devil’s Playground and CBS’ Hostages. David Gordon Green (Eastbound & Down) will direct the pilot.

RELATEDABC Picks Up Sci-Fi Refugee, FBI/Magician Drama Pilots

ABC’s latest pilot orders also include Salamander, based on the Belgian series in which a brilliant but misanthropic engineer (#EngineersAreTrending!) recruits a skeptical Homeland Security agent to help him track a mysterious bank robber whose theft of 66 specific safety deposit boxes, belonging to the elite and powerful, sets in motion a series of blackmails that may be linked to a greater conspiracy.

Salamander is being adapted by Jeff Pinkner, Andre Nemec, Josh Applebaum and Scott Rosenberg.