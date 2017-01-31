NCIS First Look: Arrested Development Tees Up New Orleans Crossover

Abby Scuito won’t be feeling a whole lotta love this Valentine’s Day when CBS’ NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans stage a two-hour crossover, as seen in these exclusive photos.
In the Tuesday, Feb. 14 episode of original-flavor NCIS, titled “Pandora’s Box, Part I” and airing at 8/7c, Abby’s (played by Pauley Perrette) homeland security think tank is compromised, after which she is found in possession of a bomb and subsequently cuffed and arrested.
When Gibbs’ team discovers that the leader of the group has been murdered and a “theoretical terror playbook” has been stolen, Agents McGee and Torres (Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama) travel to NCIS: New Orleans — at 10 pm, for “Pandora’s Box, Part II” — to partner with Agent Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team in the search for the volatile, missing playbook.
NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans both resume their seasons next Tuesday, Feb. 7. Will you then tune in for the Valentine’s Day crossover?
Always love the crossover episodes but when are we are going to see a complete series crossover with all three NCIS teams, Scorpion and Hawaii Five-O?!?!
Love Abby and can’t wait to see the teams worth together. Can’t wait to see how well LaSalle and Torres get along.
Another character being arrested on this franchise? This plot device has been way over used. I’ve tried to accept Cote leaving and understand her want to leave, and stuck around and gave the blonde agent a chance, but I’m hitting my point where I’m about to watch repeats on Netflix during the shows airing. I’ve liked Jennifer Esposito since she appeared on Spin City, enjoyed her tremendously on Samantha Who? but I cannot stand her character. I enjoyed the season premiere and thought these changes might reboot the show, a NCIS 2.0, but it has went downhill in my opinion. Way too many characters. Also I still cannot get used to this “new Gibbs” he almost died for a 2nd time at the end of season 3 and that did not cause him to change his wardrobe or attitude, why now?
I’m excited to see this episode. It’s good the parts will air on the same night instead of having to wait a week to see how the second part unfolds.