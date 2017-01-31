Corden Gets Political, Lodges Simple, Understated Protest of Muslim Ban

James Corden made a rare political statement on Monday in response to Donald Trump’s executive order barring refugees, visa and green card holders from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.
In a cold open filmed at LAX, the British native goes through his normal pre-boarding motions, after which the screen fades to black and the purpose of this Late Late Show segment becomes clear.
“Today, James Corden flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped,” it begins. “Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.”
Corden’s statement follows one of the most divisive presidential election cycles in U.S. history, during which he left the political humor to fellow CBS funnyman Stephen Colbert.
Meanwhile, over on NBC, Jimmy Fallon also addressed the president’s executive order on Monday without, you know, actually taking a stance on it.
Watch Corden and Fallon’s responses to the ban above, then tell us which approach you preferred.
Not a shocker. Immigration is a rough thing, even for people coming from countries with no real animosity to speak of. While Corden, as an entertainer from the UK, no doubt had an easier time than many, it can still resonate. Any kind of travel/immigration restriction would probably be the big thing I’d expect him to comment on.
Immigration woes are so historically common it’s the inspiration for the worst song by Genesis.
Please understand this is not a ‘muslim ban’ that the MSM seems to want to perpetuate. This is a ban from 7 nations, the list for which Pres Obama determined years ago. The largest Muslim nation in the world, Indonesia has not been banned. And this is a temporary change in order to better vet those wanting to travel into the US. UGH. And James Corden is not the person I would go to for ‘news.’
Ehm… you are wrong. Both President Trump and Rudolph Giuliani said that this is a piece of a Muslim Ban
If it was a Muslim ban then every country with Muslims would be banned, and they aren’t.
He has business ties with the ones not listed
he cited 9/11 as one of the reasons for this ban yet the countries that those horrible men came from are not on the list why is that? Oh yea cause Trump does business in those countries.
“Meanwhile, over on NBC, Jimmy Fallon also addressed the president’s executive order on Monday without, you know, actually taking a stance on it.”
Which is why he’s crushing everyone in the ratings.
Exactly. Also, when I watch Late Night TV I want escape all the political nonsense. If I want to watch someone’s stance on political issues, I’ll watch the news channels or go online. Why does Fallon need to get political, or take a stance? He’s a late night entertainment host, not some talking head on Fox News, CNN, or MSNBC. It’s not his job. His job is to entertain me and make me laugh, which, by the way, he does more often than not.
When will they learn? The liberal media, by providing constant publicity, elected this guy, and now they’re realise, too late, the error of their ways and don’t like it. Wait till he imposes a 30% import tax on TV/films made on the cheap in Canada – then they’ll really have something to moan about.
No idiots elected this man because they don’t understand facts and the difference between a lie and the truth.
Corden is the best.