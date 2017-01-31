Corden Gets Political, Lodges Simple, Understated Protest of Muslim Ban

James Corden made a rare political statement on Monday in response to Donald Trump’s executive order barring refugees, visa and green card holders from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

In a cold open filmed at LAX, the British native goes through his normal pre-boarding motions, after which the screen fades to black and the purpose of this Late Late Show segment becomes clear.

“Today, James Corden flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped,” it begins. “Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.”

Corden’s statement follows one of the most divisive presidential election cycles in U.S. history, during which he left the political humor to fellow CBS funnyman Stephen Colbert.

Meanwhile, over on NBC, Jimmy Fallon also addressed the president’s executive order on Monday without, you know, actually taking a stance on it.

