Parenthood/FNL Boss Jason Katims Back at NBC With Drama High Pilot

Clear eyes, full hearts, Kyle Chandler can’t lose this role… right?

NBC has ordered a drama pilot from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood boss Jason Katims titled Drama High that centers on a high school drama teacher and family man whose passion for the program and his students galvanizes the entire working class town.

Katims, who is coming off the short-lived CBS medical drama Pure Genius, is penning the script and will serve as an EP alongside Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller as well as Michelle Lee and Flody Suarez.

The potential series is based on Michael Sokolove’s book Drama High, which itself is based on real-life drama teacher Lou Volpe.

Casting is underway, but, come on, the lead role is Chandler’s to lose, right? Bloodline is currently shooting its final season, so he’d certainly be available. OK, I’ll stop now. Feel free to post your own suggestions in the comments.