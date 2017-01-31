Courtney Love Menendez Brothers
TVLine Items: Courtney Love Cast as Menendez Mom, Trek Preview and More

By /

Another Menendez brothers TV project is in the works, but only Lifetime’s can boast that it has Courtney Love.

The singer-actress will star in an original movie for the network, focusing on the abuse the siblings endured from their father while their mother Kitty (played by Love) looked the other way, our sister site Deadline reports.

VIDEOSBritney Ever After First Look: Lifetime Trailer Is a Hair-Razing Experience

Love — who was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for The People vs. Larry Flynt — most recently appeared on the small screen in Revenge and Empire.

The murder trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were accused of killing their parents in 1989, is no stranger to television. Earlier this month, ABC aired the two-hour documentary special Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers — American Sons, American Murderers, while NBC last year greenlit Law & Order: True Crime, the first season of which will focus on the Menendez trial.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris will make her acting debut on Fox’s Star, where she will play an intimidating social-media guru who oversees a publicity shoot for the girl group.

* To mark the start of production on Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access has released a behind-the-scenes video, which offers glimpses of the new sets and costumes:

3 Comments
  1. Eran says:
    January 31, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    She has always been a terrific, top notch actress. Glad to see her getting work again.

    Reply
  2. Steven says:
    January 31, 2017 at 3:18 PM

    Coming to CBS All Access… Eventually.

    Reply
  3. David Graf says:
    January 31, 2017 at 3:25 PM

    I see that they still do not have seat belts on those chairs and so people can go tumbling across the deck in this new version of Star Trek whenever something goes wrong. But, I won’t see that as I will not pay more money each month just to see a new series.

    Reply
