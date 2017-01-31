Budweiser's Timely Super Bowl Commercial Celebrates Immigration

This Super Bowl Sunday, when you reach for a cold Budweiser, a new ad suggests you’d do well to thank the German immigrant at the heart of that brew’s origin story.

On Tuesday, Budweiser released its “Born the Hard Way” ad, which will air during the big game this weekend. The one-minute spot celebrates the journey of Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, who came to American from Germany in 1857 and — as shown in the ad’s narrative — endured several hardships before meeting up with Eberhard Anheuser and forming the company that would become one of the world’s largest breweries.

“This is the story of our founder and the pursuit of the American dream,” Budweiser tweeted with the video.

“You’re not welcome here! Go back home!” a heckler yells at Busch in the commercial, just moments after the young man arrives in America. Hmm… sound like anything you’ve heard in a press conference and/or on social media lately?