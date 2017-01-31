Budweiser's Timely Super Bowl Commercial Celebrates Immigration

By /

This Super Bowl Sunday, when you reach for a cold Budweiser, a new ad suggests you’d do well to thank the German immigrant at the heart of that brew’s origin story.

Super Bowl Commercials 2016: Grade the Big Ones
[polldaddy poll=9301845] Launch Gallery

On Tuesday, Budweiser released its “Born the Hard Way” ad, which will air during the big game this weekend. The one-minute spot celebrates the journey of Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, who came to American from Germany in 1857 and — as shown in the ad’s narrative — endured several hardships before meeting up with Eberhard Anheuser and forming the company that would become one of the world’s largest breweries.

RELATEDHamilton‘s Schuyler Sisters to Perform During Super Bowl LI Pregame Show

“This is the story of our founder and the pursuit of the American dream,” Budweiser tweeted with the video.

“You’re not welcome here! Go back home!” a heckler yells at Busch in the commercial, just moments after the young man arrives in America. Hmm… sound like anything you’ve heard in a press conference and/or on social media lately?

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the ad (which has a hoppy happy ending, we promise!), then hit the comments with your thoughts. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 