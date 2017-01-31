Bates Motel Trailer: Rihanna Checks In as Marion Crane During Final Season

By /

Rihanna is in need of a room at Bates Motel, but little does she know it comes with a psycho.

A new trailer for the A&E prequel’s fifth and final season features the pop star/actress in action as Marion Crane, the ill-fated character that Janet Leigh played in Alfred Hitchcock’s original Psycho.

VIDEOSBates Motel First Look: Season 5 Promo Casts Norma as the Ultimate Ice Queen

“[Rihanna] was an incredibly sweet and hard-working person, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin told Yahoo TV. “The episodes that she’s in were very much designed to be like a collision between Psycho and Bates Motel, and really, it’s the first and only time we’ve ever truly stepped into Psycho.”

As you can see in the video, Vera Farmiga’s Norma Bates also continues to have a heavy presence — even though Norman killed her last season. A version of her lives on in Norman’s head, and that version takes center stage in Season 5.

“We’re gonna get to spend more time with her now,” Ehrin told TVLine over the summer at Comic-Con.

The ten-episode swan song kicks off Monday, Feb. 20 at 10/9c.

Press PLAY above for a preview of Rihanna’s debut and the farewell season’s twisted drama.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    January 31, 2017 at 5:00 PM

    Cannot wait for this. Such a good and underrated show.

    Reply
  2. Ann says:
    January 31, 2017 at 5:01 PM

    This is the best show on TV right now. So underrated.

    Reply
  3. Angela says:
    January 31, 2017 at 5:08 PM

    Way to make me even more anxious for the new season with that promo!
    .
    This looks GOOD. Cannot wait.

    Reply
  4. Matt C. says:
    January 31, 2017 at 5:17 PM

    I am SO excited (and sad) for the final season! Nice to see actual footage in this trailer. And Rihanna looks great so far, looking forward to seeing them finally bring Psycho to life.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 