Bates Motel Trailer: Rihanna Checks In as Marion Crane During Final Season

Rihanna is in need of a room at Bates Motel, but little does she know it comes with a psycho.

A new trailer for the A&E prequel’s fifth and final season features the pop star/actress in action as Marion Crane, the ill-fated character that Janet Leigh played in Alfred Hitchcock’s original Psycho.

VIDEOSBates Motel First Look: Season 5 Promo Casts Norma as the Ultimate Ice Queen

“[Rihanna] was an incredibly sweet and hard-working person, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin told Yahoo TV. “The episodes that she’s in were very much designed to be like a collision between Psycho and Bates Motel, and really, it’s the first and only time we’ve ever truly stepped into Psycho.”

As you can see in the video, Vera Farmiga’s Norma Bates also continues to have a heavy presence — even though Norman killed her last season. A version of her lives on in Norman’s head, and that version takes center stage in Season 5.

“We’re gonna get to spend more time with her now,” Ehrin told TVLine over the summer at Comic-Con.

The ten-episode swan song kicks off Monday, Feb. 20 at 10/9c.

Press PLAY above for a preview of Rihanna’s debut and the farewell season’s twisted drama.