Teen Wolf Boss Previews Stiles and Lydia's Emotional Finale Reunion

Whereas last week’s Teen Wolf focused on Stiles and Lydia’s romantic past, Tuesday’s midseason finale (MTV, 9/8c) is all about their future.
“We knew this season was going to be our last, so we were like, ‘Let’s go for it,'” executive producer Jeff Davis tells TVLine of the decision to have Lydia (finally!) confront her feelings for Stiles. “We thought, ‘Let’s finally see what it’s like.'”
Davis notes that, in life, “great relationships sometimes come out of great friendships.” But before you start brainstorming wedding hashtags, you might want to keep reading.
“Maybe they’re stumbling towards romantic love,” Davis says, “or maybe it blows up in their face after the first month and they say, ‘Screw it. Let’s just be friends.'” (In other words, you’ll just have to tune into Tuesday’s finale to see how things turn out.)
Are you hoping that Stiles and Lydia’s reunion leads to a full-on relationship? What else are you excited to see in the finale? Drop a comment with your hopes below.
Been waiting for this since I started watching in 2013, it’s about damn time!
(I might’ve squeaked when I saw this article, I’m way too damn excited.)
THEY BETTER BE A COUPLE THEY ARE SO IN LOVE WITH EACH OTHER THERE’S NO WAY IT WOULDN’T WORK OUT bYe
I think Jeff is so used to baiting fans that he doesn’t know when to stop even when the payoff is iminent. I’ve only been waiting for 6 years.
Jeff is just trying to keep us guessing. Theirs no way they would go through all of this and not end up together.
Yes. This is long overdue. They better be completely in love and together. This was a long traveled road and there better be some payoff finally at the end.
I think that w/ Dylan originally not coming back for 6b they had to table stydia as a possibility w/ how they planned on having him leave town for the police academy. But since he’s coming back I’m guessing they will probably kiss in 6×10 followed by them saying that they don’t want to do long distance. Then sometime later in 6b he will probs come back and it will lead into an inevitable reunion of them deciding they want to be together
It had better be “romantic love” because after all this time, not having them together would be a serious let down. It’s really the only specific desire I have for the way this show ends. And who would build up the possibility of something to this level and then resolve it with a “meh, whatever”? The writers wouldn’t be that nuts.