Teen Wolf Boss Previews Stiles and Lydia's Emotional Finale Reunion

Whereas last week’s Teen Wolf focused on Stiles and Lydia’s romantic past, Tuesday’s midseason finale (MTV, 9/8c) is all about their future.

VIDEOSTeen Wolf Midseason Finale Trailer Reveals First Look at Stiles’ Return

“We knew this season was going to be our last, so we were like, ‘Let’s go for it,'” executive producer Jeff Davis tells TVLine of the decision to have Lydia (finally!) confront her feelings for Stiles. “We thought, ‘Let’s finally see what it’s like.'”

Davis notes that, in life, “great relationships sometimes come out of great friendships.” But before you start brainstorming wedding hashtags, you might want to keep reading.

RELATEDTeen Wolf Reveals Stiles’ First Name in Season 6’s Finest Hour (So Far)

“Maybe they’re stumbling towards romantic love,” Davis says, “or maybe it blows up in their face after the first month and they say, ‘Screw it. Let’s just be friends.'” (In other words, you’ll just have to tune into Tuesday’s finale to see how things turn out.)

Are you hoping that Stiles and Lydia’s reunion leads to a full-on relationship? What else are you excited to see in the finale? Drop a comment with your hopes below.