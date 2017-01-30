Supergirl Sneak Peek: Winn Snaps Over Guardian's Secret, Mon-El's Suit

It’s time for Supergirl‘s Winn and James to make like Hilary Duff and come clean.

The boys have had their fun playing vigilante these past few weeks, but in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), James finds out exactly where Winn’s limit is — because he reaches it.

“Did you get shot?” Winn asks after spotting what appears to be a bullet hole in the Guardian suit. And as much as I’d like to believe that Winn’s panic is purely out of concern for James’ safety, I’m thinking he’s also stressed out about having to squeeze the repair into his already busy schedule.

It seems Winn is devoting the bulk of his time to developing a costume for Kara’s new sidekick. (You’ve got to love James’ response to hearing that Mon-El is getting his own suit: “That frat boy wants to be a superhero?”)

So, will Winn finally snap and convince James to tell Kara about their little side project? And when will we get to see Mon-El all gussied up? Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.