Supergirl Recap: Shocking Revelations

Guardian finally let the cat out of the bag on Monday’s Supergirl — not that he had much of a choice.

National City’s new vigilante attempted to intervene in Kara and Livewire’s latest clash, only to be knocked unconscious — and what was Kara supposed to do, not take his mask off? Anyway, she was understandably pissed at James & Co. for keeping her in the dark, but at least she was willing to hear him out.

“That thing you feel, that thing that makes you want to make everything better, I feel it too,” James told her. “I always have. I’ve tried so many different ways of helping people in my life … but it’s just not enough. This is. Look, I was never meant to be in Superman’s shadow, or yours. I am more me as Guardian than I have ever felt as James Olsen.”

Unfortunately for James, heartfelt speeches are not among Kara’s weaknesses; she insisted that he drop the hero act, or she’d make him do it. (Yikes!) Cut to, like, five minutes later: Guardian was at it again — this time attempting to rescue Livewire from the grips of a supercharged evil scientist — only to be captured, along with Mon-El, by the aforementioned lunatic.

“You know what I love?” Livewire quipped. “Little boys who think they can do a better job than the actual superhero.” And right on cue, along came Supergirl to save the day! I mean, it was technically a group effort, but had she not crashed the party, it would have been game over for everyone.

Of course, the real surprise — or, ahem, shock — came when Livewire started fighting alongside Kara, Guardian and Mon-El, earning her a get-out-of-jail-free card. “Just us girls next time,” the white-haired wonder said before zapping herself out of sight. “We’ll braid each other’s hair.” (I’m not sure that Supergirl letting her nemesis escape unscathed was the smartest move, but it resulted in a cute congratulatory scene between Alex and Maggie, so I guess everyone came out a winner.)

And because Kara’s day apparently wasn’t already long enough, she returned home to find Mon-El standing outside her apartment with a few things to get off his chest: Not only did he remember kissing her, but it was so good that he actually made peace with his own death. (Fortunately for all of us, he managed to avoid that fate.) He then showered her with compliments about her lovely, comet-like eyes before slinking off like a rejected puppy.

Man, Kara could really use a distraction from all this drama — boys are the worst, right? — so maybe it’s actually a good thing that M’gann’s people are on their way to seek vengeance on the white martian who wronged them. (Actually, I just re-read that and disagreed myself. It’s in no way a good thing.)

OK, time to weigh in: Are you disappointed that Kara didn’t return Mon-El’s affection? Are you worried about her already-rocky relationship with James? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.