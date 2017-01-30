Ratings: Miss Universe Dips Un Peu But Tops Night; NCIS: LA Rises

Fox’s broadcast of the 65th Miss Universe competition drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, ticking down from Steve Harvey’s infamous December 2015 fumble yet still eking out the Sunday demo win.

Over on CBS, NCIS: Los Angeles (11.2 mil/1.3) drew its best audience since Nov. 27 while rising three tenths from its previous episode’s all-time demo low. Madam Secretary (8.6 mil/0.9) and Elementary (5.4 mil/0.7) each gained two tenths.

ABC’s To Tell the Truth twofer averaged 4.4 mil and a 1.0, up 10 percent and two tenths. Conviction (2.48 mil/0.5) ticked up with its season finale, pending possible adjustment.

