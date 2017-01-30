Miss Universe Ratings
Courtesy of Fox

Ratings: Miss Universe Dips Un Peu But Tops Night; NCIS: LA Rises

By /

Fox’s broadcast of the 65th Miss Universe competition drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, ticking down from Steve Harvey’s infamous December 2015 fumble yet still eking out the Sunday demo win.

RELATEDMiss Universe 2017: Steve Harvey Crowns the (Correct) Winner

Over on CBS,  NCIS: Los Angeles (11.2 mil/1.3) drew its best audience since Nov. 27 while rising three tenths from its previous episode’s all-time demo low. Madam Secretary (8.6 mil/0.9) and Elementary (5.4 mil/0.7) each gained two tenths.

RELATEDHomeland Recap: Armed & Dangerous

ABC’s To Tell the Truth twofer averaged 4.4 mil and a 1.0, up 10 percent and two tenths. Conviction (2.48 mil/0.5) ticked up with its season finale, pending possible adjustment.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 