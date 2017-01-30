Animal Kingdom Season 2 Promo: 'Smurf's Not in Charge Anymore'

In this first look at Season 2 of Animal Kingdom, we hear that “Smurf’s not in charge anymore” — which, if you ask us, should terrify the Cody boys as much as incentify them.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

The TNT drama’s “Waves” trailer also suggests that Baz won’t be in mourning very long for ill-fated babymama Catherine (that is, unless he does his grieving naked and as a team sport), Deran and Craig will have a scream (literally), and though Smurf may be down at the start of the season, she shouldn’t be counted out.

“It’s the family,” she tells Baz with a casualness that’s chilling. “Things go wrong sometimes.”

Press PLAY on the video above to check it out, then hit the comments. Will you be tuning in when the series returns this summer? If so, what twists are you hoping for?