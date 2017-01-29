Best TV Quotes
Courtesy of The CW; MTV

Quotes of the Week: Jane the Virgin, Supergirl, Teen Wolf, Arrow and More

By /

There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes and the promise of Quotes of the Week every Sunday. And who are we to mess with tradition?

RELATEDTVLine’s Performer of the Week: NCIS‘ Brian Dietzen

This time around, our best-of gallery includes a cheeky political statement on Jane the Virgin, a ’90s musical throwback on New Girl, Scandal‘s latest mic-drop monologue and a romantic end to Salem‘s run. 

Quotes of the Week for Jan. 22, 2017
Best TV Quotes Launch Gallery

Also featured in our weekly round-up: double doses of The Bachelor, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Check out the gallery on the right – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. A says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    I still can’t believe Brendan Fraser didn’t get performer of the week or atleast honorable mention, he is really good as Gunther & is easily the best part of this season on The Affair. I hope he gets Emmy & Globes nods

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    January 29, 2017 at 11:27 AM

    Rufus’ one liners on Timeless still great as does Bill Maher.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 