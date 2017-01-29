Quotes of the Week: Jane the Virgin, Supergirl, Teen Wolf, Arrow and More

There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes and the promise of Quotes of the Week every Sunday. And who are we to mess with tradition?
This time around, our best-of gallery includes a cheeky political statement on Jane the Virgin, a ’90s musical throwback on New Girl, Scandal‘s latest mic-drop monologue and a romantic end to Salem‘s run.
Also featured in our weekly round-up: double doses of The Bachelor, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.
Check out the gallery on the right – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!
I still can’t believe Brendan Fraser didn’t get performer of the week or atleast honorable mention, he is really good as Gunther & is easily the best part of this season on The Affair. I hope he gets Emmy & Globes nods
Rufus’ one liners on Timeless still great as does Bill Maher.