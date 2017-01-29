sag-stranger-things

SAG Awards 2017: Stranger Things, OITNB, The Crown and More TV Winners

Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony was turned upside down in the closing moments, with Netflix’s rookie phenom Stranger Things walking off with the night’s top TV honor (i.e. best drama ensemble).

Another new Netflix drama — The Crown — swept the individual dramatic acting categories (John Lithgow winning for best actor and Claire Foy grabbing best actress).

On the comedy side, Orange is the New Black snagged top ensemble honors for the third consecutive year. Veep‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Shameless‘ William H. Macy, meanwhile, won best actress and actor, respectively.

Read on for a complete list of the winners:

Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy, Shameless

Comedy Series Ensemble: Orange Is the New Black

Female Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Sarah PaulsonThe People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Male Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown

Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Drama Series Ensemble: Stranger Things

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble: Game of Thrones

Your thoughts on tonight’s winners? Drop ’em in a comment below. 

