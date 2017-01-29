SAG Awards 2017: Stranger Things, OITNB, The Crown and More TV Winners

Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony was turned upside down in the closing moments, with Netflix’s rookie phenom Stranger Things walking off with the night’s top TV honor (i.e. best drama ensemble).
Another new Netflix drama — The Crown — swept the individual dramatic acting categories (John Lithgow winning for best actor and Claire Foy grabbing best actress).
On the comedy side, Orange is the New Black snagged top ensemble honors for the third consecutive year. Veep‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Shameless‘ William H. Macy, meanwhile, won best actress and actor, respectively.
Read on for a complete list of the winners:
Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy, Shameless
Comedy Series Ensemble: Orange Is the New Black
Female Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Male Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown
Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown
Drama Series Ensemble: Stranger Things
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble: Game of Thrones
Your thoughts on tonight’s winners? Drop ’em in a comment below.
What was Nicole Kidman thinking her dress was horrible!!!!
So happy for Stranger Things!
Getting really tired of Julia Louis Dreyfus though. Very overrated in my opinion
And your opinion would be wrong.
She’s anything but overrated.
Comic genius.
Agreed.
I’ll take 2 of whatever Winona Ryder had.