Ratings: Emerald City Dips Again, Sleepy Hollow Ticks Up

NBC’s Emerald City this Friday drew 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, dipping on both counts for a third straight week. Opening the Peacock’s night, Grimm (4.2 mil/0.8) was steady.
Over on Fox, Rosewood (2.8 mil/0.6) was steady while Sleepy Hollow (2.15 mil/0.6) ticked up from last week’s series lows.
ABC’s Shark Tank (5.9 mil/1.3) led the night in the demo, matching its last fresh outing. Last Man Standing (7 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths, while Dr. Ken (5.2 mil/1.0) was flat.
The CW’s Vampire Diaries (960K/0.3) and Crazy Ex (600K/0.2) were both flat.
CBS’ Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-0 reruns drew Friday’s largest audiences, each pulling 7.1 million viewers.
Hmmm. on Twitter at least people seem to be going nuts over the episode of Emerald City. One of the best – if not THE best thus far. West is a freakin’ rock star and MAJOR happenings for the storyline. TV Line only ever mentions the show to put it down. Still feel the viewing public really likes Emerald City even if the numbers aren’t seeming to play that out. IMO Nielsen has become archaic and not accurate because of other ways that people watch these days.
I included Emerald City as one of my Best New Winter Shows. I affectionately recapped the premiere (which earned an average grade of “B-” from the readership). I am including it in Quotes of the Week this Sunday. It has been covered in TV Questions (which by nature is critical/picky/snarky, to all), yet generates almost zero engagement there.
Ratings stories are about objective facts, meanwhile.
Where can Live+3 and Live+7 ratings be found? I will see news articles cite them, but inconsistently, so I don’t know how a show does week to week.
With Live+7 DVR playback (which by law I must note advertisers pay little mind), Emerald City rises 44% in audience and 60% in the demo.
For comparison’s sake, Grimm rises 36%/56%, Sleepy Hollow 70%/67% and Vampire Diaries 75%/100%.
They didn’t put it down only gave rating numbers
Of course Sleepy Hollow was up this week. Henry came back in a weird but wonderful way.
What a shame. Emerald City is actually quite good. Its on the wrong network snx time. Should of been on Netflix or something.