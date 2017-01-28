Ratings: Emerald City Dips Again, Sleepy Hollow Ticks Up

NBC’s Emerald City this Friday drew 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, dipping on both counts for a third straight week. Opening the Peacock’s night, Grimm (4.2 mil/0.8) was steady.

Over on Fox, Rosewood (2.8 mil/0.6) was steady while Sleepy Hollow (2.15 mil/0.6) ticked up from last week’s series lows.

ABC’s Shark Tank (5.9 mil/1.3) led the night in the demo, matching its last fresh outing. Last Man Standing (7 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths, while Dr. Ken (5.2 mil/1.0) was flat.

The CW’s Vampire Diaries (960K/0.3) and Crazy Ex (600K/0.2) were both flat.

CBS’ Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-0 reruns drew Friday’s largest audiences, each pulling 7.1 million viewers.

