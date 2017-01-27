Vampire Diaries Sneak Peek: Who's Up For a Twisted Trip Into Damon's Mind?

In case you forgot how much unnecessary drama the men of Mystic Falls cause on The Vampire Diaries, Friday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) serves as a friendly reminder.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek begins innocently enough — with Caroline and Bonnie venting to one another about Ripper Stefan’s rampage and Enzo’s undead dilemma — but it’s not long before a third drama king enters the scene, distracting both ladies from their boyfriends’ nonsense.

It turns out Damon is in something of a vegetative state following Sybil’s psychic sneak attack at the end of last week’s episode, prompting Caroline and Bonnie to embark on a rescue mission… into his subconscious. (You know this cant end well, but at least Elena will have some fun diary entries to read when she returns for the series finale.)

Thanks to a batch of stills released by The CW earlier this week, we know that Tyler Lockwood and Sheriff Forbes are among the departed favorites we’ll see inside Damon’s head, but it’s anyone’s guess who else might be popping up. (Anyone else hoping for a certain Gemini d-bag?)

