John Hurt Dead at 77

Sir John Hurt, the two-time Academy Award nominee whose TV credits included episodes of Doctor Who and the voice of The Great Dragon on BBC One’s Merlin, died on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 77.

Hurt’s TV roles also included Caligula in the BBC’s 1976 miniseries I, Claudius, the 2012 mini Labyrinth, the Kiefer Sutherland-created web-turned-Hulu series The Confession and, most recently, the European crime drama The Last Panthers (which aired Stateside on SundanceTV last spring).

The Brit was also originally cast as The Strain‘s Dr. Setrakian, but was replaced after the pilot was shot, with fellow Harry Potter vet David Bradley.

On the silver screen, Hurt earned Oscar and Golden Globe nods for both his heart-wrenching turn as David Merrick in The Elephant Man and as heroin addict Max in Midnight Express, winning a Globe for the latter. His other film roles included Alien, 1984, V for Vendetta, two Hellboy movies, Harry Potter‘s Mr. Ollivander and Snowpiercer.