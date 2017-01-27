Hamilton Super Bowl
Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters to Perform During Super Bowl LI Pregame Show

The Schuyler Sisters have compelled the Super Bowl to include women in the prequel.

Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones — the actresses who originated the roles of Eliza, Angelica and Peggy Schuyler in Broadway’s Hamilton — will reunite to perform “America the Beautiful” during the live televised pregame show, airing Feb. 5 on Fox, the National Football League announced Friday.

In addition to their work on Broadway, all three actresses have their share of small-screen credits: Goldsberry, best known for playing The Good Wife‘s Geneva Pine, has also recurred on shows like The Following and Law & Order: SVU; Soo recurred in the second season of Smash; and Jones has guest-starred on Blue Bloods and Odd Mom Out.

As previously announced, American Horror Story‘s Lady Gaga will serve as this year’s Super Bowl halftime show performer, while country crooner Luke Bryan will kick things off by singing the National Anthem.

Will you tune in to see the original Schuyler Sisters sing for America? (I mean, honestly, how can you say no to this?) Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

2 Comments
  1. Mary says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    I will watch if I know approx. time they will be on. There is no way I am watching fox all day and if I remember correctly the pregame starts at noon or maybe they call that something else.

    Reply
  2. Lysh says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    Anything Hamilton has got me helpless. I’m there!

    Reply
