Liam McIntyre The Haunted
Spartacus' Liam McIntyre Cops Role in Syfy's Horror-Drama Pilot The Haunted

Erstwhile Spartacus Liam McIntyre is trading in swords and sandals for a gun and a badge, joining Syfy’s horror-drama pilot The Haunted as a cop, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Written by Noga Landau (Tau, The Magicians), The Haunted centers on four adult siblings (played by Shameless‘ Steve Kazee, Jessica Jones‘ Elizabeth Cappuccino, Nikita‘s Lyndsy Fonseca and Vampire Diaries‘ David Alpay) who are reunited following their parents’ deaths and must overcome their fractured personal relationships in order to survive the literal ghosts from their past.

McIntyre — who’s also known for his four-episode stint as the Weather Wizard on The Flash — will play the series-regular role of Reece Mason, a tough, driven detective in the Savannah Police Department who investigates the show’s central murder alongside his partner Jordan Terry (Secret Life of the American Teenager‘s DeVaughn Nixon). On the surface, Reece is a charming, Southern gentleman, but his personal connection to this case will unearth old tensions and spur Reece to take on anyone who challenges his authority.

1 Comment
  1. Nathan Everett says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:51 PM

    So are they hunting ghost or….. I’m still not sure what this is about

    Reply
