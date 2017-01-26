The Flash Spoilers
The Flash Photos: Meta Gypsy Comes for [Spoiler]! Can Vibe Stop Her?

The Flash‘s H.R. Wells is a wanted man, but to get to him, metahuman bounty hunter Gypsy (Sleepy Hollow‘s Jessica Camacho) will have to go through Cisco.

In these photos from next Tuesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), the S.T.A.R. Labs whiz suits up as Vibe and challenges Gypsy to a fight to the death in the hopes of saving H.R. from having to stand trial back on Earth-19. (Apparently, interdimensional travel is a big no-no over there.)

“Cisco is going to come up against a very strong adversary, someone that he just can’t stop thinking about,” executive producer Aaron Helbing tells TVLine. “[Gypsy] essentially can cross dimensions. She’s a much more advanced Vibe than Cisco, and she is a badass. She doesn’t take any prisoners. She’s very good at her job, and she’s a very formidable adversary for the team.”

