Samantha Bee Recaps Women's March, Inauguration of 'White Male Mediocrity'

Samantha Bee wasted no time skewering President Donald Trump on Wednesday, mocking the newly minted Commander in Chief for an underwhelming inauguration and the protests that followed.
“Friday, the world watched America swear in as it’s 45th president the concept of white male mediocrity,” Bee said. “Donald Trump laid his little p—y-grabbing paw on top of two more books than he’s ever read in his life and spoke the most solemn vow he’s uttered since his third wedding.
“The whole day was swollen with lugubrious pomp and freighted with menace that left a lot of us feeling like we’d just installed ‘Trump, Emperor of Dune.'” Commenting on the low turnout for the event, Bee argued that “there was so much empty space, it’s amazing no one declared Manifest Destiny on the uncolonized end of the National Mall.”
The Full Frontal host also teased Trump for his inaugural concert, which included performances by the likes of Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood and rock band 3 Doors Down.
“Somehow, I no longer feel bad about cutting all funding for the arts,” she said. “I know our country is horribly divided, but for a moment I felt a kinship with the Trump family and their palpable, heartfelt boredom with 3 Doors Down. … Trump’s concert was like his cabinet: Male, overwhelmingly white and devoid of A-list talent.”
Later, Bee turned her attention to the women’s march that occurred the day after Trump’s inauguration, with millions of people coming out to protest the new administration all over the country.
“Our Executive Branch is in the hands of a septuagenarian size queen and a cornfed fertility cultist who calls his wife ‘mother,’ so forgive us if we’re a little worried about getting zapped back to Pleasantville,” she said. “There were marches in Kanab, Loup City and Zebulon, which sound like Star Trek planets but which I assure you are real American towns where real American people are getting real woke, real fast.”
The episode also featured a performance by Milck featuring the GW Sirens and Capital Blend, an a cappella group comprised of women who live thousands of miles apart who came together during the march to sing a new protest anthem.
Watch select clips from Full Frontal‘s post-inauguration round-up above, then drop a comment below.
why do you keep covering her show like it is a rating bonanza. She is getting beaten by twice as much as reruns of BBT on the same network. She had the 22 most watched (cable) show last week ( On wednesday alone)
I remember they cover many shows that the ratings were worst, so I think you are really trying to say something else.
For someone who seems to hate her you sure do like to keep up with her ratings don’t you?
Meanwhile, it’s news to me that we are to only cover “ratings bonanzas.” Not too many of those left in the #PeakTV era. I need to call a staff meeting ASAP. —Mgmt
The only reason you cover her is because you agree with her political positions. But she’s also hateful, and the way to fight hate is not with more hate. You should actually be ashamed that you continue to push coverage of her as much as you do. Do you really think that her attacks are going to do anything to convince people she is right? She is in an echo chamber. That’s not what the country needs right now.
Wow! A liberal on TV whining about a conservative in power! What’s next, sand on the beach?
People like her are why Trump won.
No that Assface won because he colluded with Russia to steal the election, with help from the FBI James Comey. He lost the popular vote by 3 million. If he didn’t cheat, he would have lost the electoral vote as well.
Can count, though.
HAHA! Some of you liberals are so ignorantly stupid, it’s just laughable. First off, the popular vote means NOTHING! Get over it. If the election was done by popular vote (which is exceedingly flawed) then New York & California would decide the Presidency all the time as that would be a disaster and a socialist system (which is what you liberals like). The reason why Clinton won the popular vote was merely because she campaigned continuously in California and New York were Trump didn’t campaign in those states at all. Clinton’s campaign was poorly executed even people in her own party stated that. Trump didn’t cheat, & if there was cheating it would be for Clinton since some states have found votes from people that have been dead for years & casted votes for Clinton. The b*tch lost!
You mean, if the election was done by the popular vote, your backwards, bigoted opinions would lose handsomely because they are *unpopular* and are only getting a voice because the Electoral College was set up to support slavery and over value votes in smaller states. I’m not sure why the majority deciding elections is such a bad thing, but please, tell me more about your understanding of math and common sense.
She’s an unfunny poison pill in the same class [or lack thereof] as Lena Dunham, Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer. Who watches that?
a liberal whining about the government? wow, what a novel concept for a tv show!
Right, because we all know there isn’t an entire channel devoted to conservatives doing the exact same thing? Fox News, anyone?
Also, I don’t know if you’ve been paying any attention to the news coming out about the Trump administration these past few days, but I think plenty of people, regardless of their political affiliation, have every right to complain about this particular government. ‘Cause the stuff they’ve been pulling thus far is pretty damn frightening.
aw…..did somebody break your participation trophy?
…that’s the best comeback you can think of? Really?
Thanks for proving why we’re in such a mess right now.
When in doubt they always have the same comebacks for liberals. Snowflakes, “libtards”, and participation trophies.
I’ve heard plenty of news about Trump’s administration these past few days & what people are complaining about is nothing more then misguided simpletons who don’t understand what Trump is actually doing. If you educated yourself (which liberals don’t do, they just take orders from the media like the sheep they are) nothing Trump has done is frightening at all. What has he done that’s so “frightening”? Stopping our money from going over seas to support abortions for other countries? Yeah, that’s real bad…NOT! It’s not our problem and it saves tax payers money to be used in our own country. What else has he done? End the Pacific Rim Bill? The same bill that was rejected by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress. Yes, that is so “frightening” (sarcasm). Oh…is it the fact, that Trump wants to repeal Obamacare? A healthcare system that charges people who didn’t ask for it let alone charges people even more for those who have it? Yeah, Obamacare is a FAILED system as the logistics of it, are flawed significantly. Trump wants to make a healthcare system that’s more friendly and effective for people, basically a universal healthcare system which is similar to Canada’s healthcare system and is vastly superior to our current failing healthcare system. I could keep going but your stupidity is too dense to be helped.
Yeeaaahhh, you clearly do not understand what Obamacare (the ACA) is or does. It’s a law, not a healthcare system. And I’m sorry, I’m still laughing over the idea you have that Trump is going to implement a universal healthcare system after Republicans have spent 8 years doing nothing to improve healthcare.
Boy lotta mediocre white males already popping up in the comments, what an unexpected surprise!
Seriously! For people who hate her and everything she stands for they sure do like to comment on every article about her.
Oh look…a far left white male hating bigot! Nothing new to be found here.
Love this show. The fact that she can find the humor in the atrocity our Country has become.
I just love living in a country where being a white male is something to be hated and criticized for.
Oh, grow a pair.
Grow a pair? No, why don’t liberals stop blaming their own failures on the white man & race baiting any chance they get. Today’s liberals are pathetically inept with an inane & race baiting ideology that spews socialism. No, why don’t liberals grow a pair.
Hahahaha, aw, did I hurt your feelings? You don’t like being blamed for something (anything) because of your race? Wow, that’s tragic.
Not a valid “comeback”. You can’t defend your position or answer his question, so you come back with a lame insult from the 80s.
No, but I can read, as you clearly can’t. There was no question or position to defend, just a bunch of whining from a big man-baby. Try again.
She is really hateful with all the potshots at white people and men. And frankly, she comes across as a little full of herself with all of these 50 cent words when a nickel will do. Ah well, no one watches her show anyway.
I see the right-wing trumpeters (aka poorly educated) are out in droves commenting on a show they hate, but apparently watch. LOL!
Yes, all right-wing “trumpeters” are “poorly educated” says the far left media. But yet…most of top run businesses in America are run by Republicans. You are a typical liberal sheep. If you believe that…then you are as stupid as you sound. I’m sure you think former President Obama was a “great” President even though statistically he failed in more facets then he succeeded in but I’m sure you’ll blame the Republicans for your party’s failures. God forbid liberals take responsibility and accountability for their failed actions. He’s already being investigated for shipping $221 million dollars to the Middle East for no apparent reason. He must have to support his muslim brotherhood on America’s tax payers money one last time. People like you Amy, are what’s wrong with the United States as you are just a brainwashed liberal tool taking orders from your liberal superior’s socialist agenda.
Imagine someone calling the previous President ‘a concept of black male medioricy’ and the following outrage
I don’t have to imagine, plenty of people called him worse over the last 8 years. Apparently, your guy winning an election also means your memory of everything your party has said and done for 8 years gets wiped.
I’m not from US so I don’t have ‘my guy’ in this race. but I have never called anyone a mediocrity of any color.
Samantha Bee really knows how to make us laugh through our pain… thank you for posting this.