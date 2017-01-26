Mannix Star Mike Connors Dead at 91

Mike Connors, best known for his titular role in the long-running CBS procedural Mannix, died Thursday of leukemia, Deadline reports. He was 91.

On Mannix, which debuted in 1967 and ran for eight seasons, Connors played disobedient, plaid coat-wearing private eye Joe Mannix. The role earned him a 1969 Golden Globe award for best actor in a drama series. The series ended its run in 1975 after producing 194 episodes.

Connors’ additional TV credits included guest stints on Murder She Wrote, Walker, Texas Ranger and, in what would be his final acting gig, a 2007 episode of Two and a Half Men.