Mannix Star Mike Connors Dead at 91

Mike Connors, best known for his titular role in the long-running CBS procedural Mannix, died Thursday of leukemia, Deadline reports. He was 91.
On Mannix, which debuted in 1967 and ran for eight seasons, Connors played disobedient, plaid coat-wearing private eye Joe Mannix. The role earned him a 1969 Golden Globe award for best actor in a drama series. The series ended its run in 1975 after producing 194 episodes.
Connors’ additional TV credits included guest stints on Murder She Wrote, Walker, Texas Ranger and, in what would be his final acting gig, a 2007 episode of Two and a Half Men.
Here we go….
I was thinking the same thing. :(
I always enjoyed Mannix. Mike Connors seemed like a real gentleman.
Mannix was one of those impossibly cool private eyes of the ’60s and ’70s. My strongest memory of his show was when Joe would follow a suspect through an underground parking lot, a seemingly unaware perp. The problem with that was the click-clack-click-clack of his patent-leather shoes on the pavement echoed throughout the cement structure. What? Was he wearing taps? Still, he always got his man, and usually with a maximum of bullets whizzing through the air. There was a minute when he made me want to be a private detective, but then I realized he was usually surrounded by a bunch of two-bit actors who couldn’t get their own series, and I set my sights higher. Loved his secretary, though.
He also did a forgotten TV show called Tightrope in 1959.
RIP!
The 1970s are really dying out — sad.
=(