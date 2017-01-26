Exclusive
Grimm Sneak Peek: Diana Drops Major Baby News on 'Monrosalee' — WATCH

Grimm‘s Diana may be the cutest — yet creepiest — little supernatural OB-GYN around.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), Adalind’s daughter still isn’t happy about seeing Nick impersonate her daddy so well. But she’s distracted when she walks by Rosalee and Monroe… and abruptly stops, eye-level with Rosalee’s abdomen.

“You have a baby in you,” the little girl says. Then, “No, not a baby.”

Um, what? As the panicked parents-to-be start to seriously lose their stuff, Diana elaborates on exactly what she means.

“I’m guessing we didn’t know this?” Wu says.

To find out what Diana knows about the Blutbad-Fuchsbau spawn, press PLAY on the video below.

9 Comments
  1. TVIsMyPacifier.com (@tvismypacifier) says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:47 AM

    The producers have done a great job of making Diana uber-creepy. LMAO

    Reply
  2. Brigid says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:34 AM

    LOL, awesome!! Diana so gave them a creepy look!

    Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:08 AM

    Can someone tell me what she say please? I cannot get the video to play.

    Reply
  4. Jake says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    Love Monroe’s reactions: “that was a creepy look” LOL

    Reply
  5. Leslee Myers Nevius says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:10 AM

    Oh boy!!! They’re having a litter!

    Reply
