Grimm‘s Diana may be the cutest — yet creepiest — little supernatural OB-GYN around.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), Adalind’s daughter still isn’t happy about seeing Nick impersonate her daddy so well. But she’s distracted when she walks by Rosalee and Monroe… and abruptly stops, eye-level with Rosalee’s abdomen.

RELATEDGrimm Season 6: Sasha Roiz Previews Renard’s Fall From Grace, Unlikely Ally

“You have a baby in you,” the little girl says. Then, “No, not a baby.”

Um, what? As the panicked parents-to-be start to seriously lose their stuff, Diana elaborates on exactly what she means.

“I’m guessing we didn’t know this?” Wu says.

RELATEDAsk Ausiello: Spoilers on Grimm and More

To find out what Diana knows about the Blutbad-Fuchsbau spawn, press PLAY on the video below.