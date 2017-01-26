Grimm‘s Diana may be the cutest — yet creepiest — little supernatural OB-GYN around.
In this exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), Adalind’s daughter still isn’t happy about seeing Nick impersonate her daddy so well. But she’s distracted when she walks by Rosalee and Monroe… and abruptly stops, eye-level with Rosalee’s abdomen.
“You have a baby in you,” the little girl says. Then, “No, not a baby.”
Um, what? As the panicked parents-to-be start to seriously lose their stuff, Diana elaborates on exactly what she means.
“I’m guessing we didn’t know this?” Wu says.
To find out what Diana knows about the Blutbad-Fuchsbau spawn, press PLAY on the video below.
The producers have done a great job of making Diana uber-creepy. LMAO
Yes the actress that play her is amazing. She is creepy but still want still really sweet.
LOL, awesome!! Diana so gave them a creepy look!
Can someone tell me what she say please? I cannot get the video to play.
*says*
They’re having “more than one” baby, and she wasn’t sure how many.
she says that there are many but she doesn’t know how many
Love Monroe’s reactions: “that was a creepy look” LOL
Oh boy!!! They’re having a litter!