Young & Hungry: Freeform Orders Additional Season 5 Episodes

Seems like Freeform has a hankering for more Young & Hungry.

The cable network has ordered additional episodes of the romantic comedy’s fifth season, it announced Wednesday.

Season 5 will get underway on Monday, March 13 (8/7c); the back half of the season will air at a date to be determined.

The network recently renewed Beyond and The Fosters. Last spring, it announced that it was developing a Young & Hungry spinoff revolving around Logan Rawlings, played by Ashley Tisdale.

2 Comments
  1. rhayden5995 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 6:31 PM

    Freeform officially passed on the Ashley Tisdale led spinoff. Deadline made a post about it about a month ago now.

    Reply
  2. YTKylie says:
    January 25, 2017 at 6:40 PM

    Great news…love the show

    Reply
