Young & Hungry: Freeform Orders Additional Season 5 Episodes

Seems like Freeform has a hankering for more Young & Hungry.
The cable network has ordered additional episodes of the romantic comedy’s fifth season, it announced Wednesday.
Season 5 will get underway on Monday, March 13 (8/7c); the back half of the season will air at a date to be determined.
The network recently renewed Beyond and The Fosters. Last spring, it announced that it was developing a Young & Hungry spinoff revolving around Logan Rawlings, played by Ashley Tisdale.
Freeform officially passed on the Ashley Tisdale led spinoff. Deadline made a post about it about a month ago now.
Great news…love the show