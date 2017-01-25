Young & Hungry: Freeform Orders Additional Season 5 Episodes

Seems like Freeform has a hankering for more Young & Hungry.

The cable network has ordered additional episodes of the romantic comedy’s fifth season, it announced Wednesday.

Season 5 will get underway on Monday, March 13 (8/7c); the back half of the season will air at a date to be determined.

The network recently renewed Beyond and The Fosters. Last spring, it announced that it was developing a Young & Hungry spinoff revolving around Logan Rawlings, played by Ashley Tisdale.

Do you have a taste for more Young & Hungry? Hit the comments and let us know!