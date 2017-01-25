Teen Wolf Midseason Finale Trailer Reveals First Look at Stiles' Return

By /

He’s back! He’s really, finally back!

Following Tuesday’s Teen Wolf, during which Scott’s pack made a last-ditch effort to rescue Stiles, Dylan O’Brien’s character is very much alive in the official trailer for the Jan. 31 midseason finale (MTV, 9/8c).

Of course, Stiles’ presence isn’t the only reason this trailer is getting us excited. The midseason finale sets the stage for the final battle between Scott’s pack and the Ghost Riders — and don’t even get me started about that epic shot of Lydia and Sheriff Stilinski going full throttle at the 0:14 mark.

There’s also this shorter version of the trailer, which strongly hints that Lydia will (finally) return Stiles’ affections:

We’ll have more scoop and insight at the finale approaches. For now, hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

2 Comments
  1. MK says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:41 AM

    Oh my gosh!!! I swear, they better not hurt Stiles….but, I’m very worried about how much he can be in 6B with his movie schedule. Got any details on that, Andy??

    Reply
  2. Tribal Mischief says:
    January 25, 2017 at 7:47 AM

    Your Members we’ve lost and likelihood of return needs some updating.

    Reply
